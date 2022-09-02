After an hour-long public hearing and discussion, the Rogers City Council on Aug. 23 approved on a vote of 4-1 a street and utility improvement project for Basswood Lane and awarding of the contract.

Mayor Rick Ihli voted no on both resolutions. “I don’t want this to be a large financial burden on anyone,” he said.

