After an hour-long public hearing and discussion, the Rogers City Council on Aug. 23 approved on a vote of 4-1 a street and utility improvement project for Basswood Lane and awarding of the contract.
Mayor Rick Ihli voted no on both resolutions. “I don’t want this to be a large financial burden on anyone,” he said.
Schneider Excavating and Grading, Inc. of Young America was the lowest of 14 bidders, at $525,401.
A $48,883 professional services agreement with WSB for construction observation and materials testing was approved unanimously.
Doran Cote, Rogers Public Works director/City Engineer, said the owner of a vacant property on the east side of Basswood Lane has submitted a petition requesting the city to improve Basswood Lane with sanitary sewer, watermain, and paved streets.
“The petition represents two of the nine affected property owners,” Cote said. “The owners of the vacant property that signed the petition have begun building on their lot, and the owners of the other property that signed the petition have a failed septic system. Two of the properties on Basswood Lane are already hooked up to city water and sewer.”
Assessment rates are estimated at $2,380 for sewer, $2,637 for water, and between $1,792 and $2,867 for street improvements. Those amounts are included in the property taxes annually. Residents would be able to pay those amounts over 10 years, at a 4.5% annual interest rate.
Property owners may pay off the assessment in full at any time, or pre-pay it prior to property tax statements being issued.
Street improvement assessments will be made against each parcel.
Water and/or sewer can be deferred with a deferred assessment agreement. Each resident will be given that option. Property owners have up to 20 years to connect to the city system, and no interest will be charged on the pending assessment, according to Cote.
Residents speak out
Seven residents spoke during the public hearing, and the majority opposed the plan.
Referring to the neighbor who is building on the property and requested the improvements, resident Stephanie Weber said, “It feels very selfish to expect all the other neighbors to pay. You knew what you were getting when you bought. You had the option to choose something else. That’s a lot of money to come up with for people who can’t afford it. It’s a huge inconvenience. I may have to sell my house. You are hugely underestimating the amount of difficulty this would cause.”
Lisa Dubbeldee, who with her husband, Chad, is the builder, said, “It’s interesting that we’re called selfish. I believe the project is inevitable. It’s possible that in the future the county won’t continue to approve septic tanks. They’re not good for the environment. Residents who don’t want to hook up have 20 years, and they can require an extension. It’s a very reasonable project.”
Added Chad Dubbeldee, ”We’re not in the country. It is a huge problem if we can’t get emergency equipment (into the neighborhood).”
Cote noted that the cul-de-sac is large enough to accommodate emergency vehicles.
Keith Bjorgan, the Basswood Lane resident who has a failed septic system, said, “I don’t want to approve another septic in the community. Building costs will go up more. I hope you please consider all this.”
Resident Jeff Quale, who said he already is hooked up to sewer and water, said he is opposed to paving the road. “We love the setting, the quaintness of the dirt road,” Quale said.
Resident Phil Portz, another homeowner who has city sewer and water, echoed Quale’s comments. “We chose our five-acre lot because of the country feel and the dirt road,” Portz said. “This is not a great time for us economically. I would prefer not to have (the road paving) done.”
Resident Dan Palmgren, a resident on Basswood Lane for 22 years, said, “We love the dirt road and the setting; the septic works fine.” Adding that he would lose “a lot of property and trees” if the street improvements are undertaken.”
Cote said the city would work with property owners to avoid loss of trees. “We’ll stay within the right-of-way,” Cote said. “Services will go to the edge of the right-of-way.”
He added that the street improvement project includes just paving, and not curb and gutter.
Authorization of TIF agreement for the Asguard project
In other action, the council authorized on a vote of 4-1 the execution of a tax increment financing assistance (TIF) agreement for the Asguard multi-family redevelopment project.
Councilor Shannon Klick cast the dissenting vote, as she did on July 26, when the council approved establishing the development proposed by Asguard Holdings, LLC.
Tax increment financing (TIF) is a statutory tool to promote economic development, redevelopment, and housing in areas where it otherwise would not have occurred. TIF enables a city to “capture” additional property taxes generated by new development or redevelopment to pay for development expenses.
“The original request by the developer was for over $3.3 million in assistance over a full 26-year term,” said an earlier memo to the City Council from City Administrator Steve Stahmer. “The current present value of TIF assistance being recommended is a maximum of $2.45 million over 26 years.”
The redevelopment project is proposed for 16 acres at the southeast corner of Rogers Drive and 141st Avenue North/County Road 155, adjacent to Rogers Middle School.
The development is proposed to consist of 71 market-rate apartments, 25,000 feet of retail space, a 8,925-square-foot Broadway Pizza restaurant, a fitness center, and a 9,100-square-foot Kwik Trip convenience store.
The value of the proposed development is estimated at just under $20 million.
Jason Aarsvold, a financial advisor with Ehlers and Associates in Roseville, told the council on July 26 that the area qualifies for TIF financing because of the substandard buildings currently on the site.
“It has to be a project that wouldn’t exist without TIF,” Aarsvold said then. “The goal is the redevelopment of blighted property through adding housing and increasing the tax base. The project by itself is not feasible without TIF assistance. Something else would get built there, but it wouldn’t be the same extent and quality.”
The council earlier approved a preliminary plat for the proposed mixed-use development.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.