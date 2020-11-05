By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
The Metropolitan Council has determined that the city of Rogers should work toward providing between 347 and 630 affordable housing options and 1,700 life-cycle housing options between 2021 and 2030.
Although the Rogers City Council on Oct. 27 adopted the 2021-2030 Affordable and Lifecycle Housing Goals for Rogers, meeting that goal may be a challenge.
According to the Rogers 2040 Comprehensive Plan, “Housing needs to include both owner-occupied and rental units at varying price points and amenities necessary to satisfy the needs of all persons in different stages of life and earning potential.”
Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator, said the city envisions that the building of new single-family neighborhoods will continue at its current rapid pace. The 2040 plan, he said, “clearly identifies a greater demand for new affordable and life-cycle housing options, such as attainable workforce housing and affordable apartments, mixed-use arrangement (live/work options), homes priced for first-time home buyers, and a variety of senior living communities.”
According to the city’s 2040 plan, more than 89% of Rogers existing housing units are single-family, while multi-family comprised about 10%.
“Less than 2% of the city’s total housing supply is considered affordable,” Ziemer said in a memo to the city council. “There is a tremendous demand for new apartments in Rogers across the spectrum of affordability levels. The percentage of available affordable housing options is decreasing, meaning a continued shortage in housing supply supportive of the types of jobs currently available in the community.”
Calling Rogers “a net importer of workers,” Ziemer said the majority of those related jobs in the community fall in the lower wage category. “Addressing the shortage of available housing options will help increase the resident labor force, creating a better balance with those commuting here for work,” he said.
However, he added that the makeup and location of raw land available for development in Rogers means the composition of single-family neighborhoods will continue to out-pace opportunities to add affordable housing options, such as apartments and senior living facilities.
“Affordable housing will generally depend on infill sites and redevelopment of existing areas, closer to transportation and commercial areas to satisfy those housing goals, making those development opportunities more difficult and/or not possible without some level of financial assistance,” Ziemer’s memo said.
