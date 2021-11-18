The Rogers City Council on Nov. 9 modified three tax increment financing (TIF) districts and reconfigured its Otsego Fire Service area.
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING DISTRICTS
Rogers currently has three open tax increment housing districts: Autumn Trails, Sand Senior Housing, and Wellstead.
According to wikipedia, “Tax increment financing (TIF) is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure, and other community-improvement projects. The original intent of a TIF program is to stimulate private investment in a blighted area that has been designated to need economic revitalization. Through the use of TIF, municipalities typically divert future property tax revenue increases from a defined area or district toward an economic development project or public improvement project in the community. TIF subsidies are not appropriated directly from a city’s budget, but the city incurs loss through forgone tax revenue.”
The city’s closing on the purchase of the Canfield property in support of Rogers’ proposed Duffy Downtown Development project, a low-to-moderate income housing project, would allow that project to be considered for tax increment housing, Finance Director Bridget Bruska said.
However, the current TIF plans for the city’s housing districts do not allow for the purchase of property, according to Bruska.
“In order to use TIF funds to purchase the property, modifications to the TIF housing districts are necessary,” Bruska said.
The proposed modifications include authorization to acquire certain parcels as defined in the individual TIF plans. Those parcels include downtown properties that potentially could be acquired in the future for housing related projects. The modifications also would allow for an increase to the budget for tax increment revenue, administrative expenses and land or building purchases.
“This will allow us more financial flexibility within the city’s TIF housing districts,” Bruska said.
OTSEGO FIRE SERVICE AREA
The Rogers Fire Department has provided fire service to a portion of the city of Otsego “for many decades,” according to Rogers City Administrator Steve Stahmer. Rogers also provides some service to Corcoran, he said.
“These cities do not operate their own fire departments, but rather contract with multiple other departments for coverage,” Stahmer said.
For 2019, Rogers received $95,635 from Otsego for fire service. “Otsego represents just under 5% of the (Rogers) department’s total call volume in a given year,” Stahmer said.
Following a review of its fire service, Otsego officials have been advised to redistribute its fire service area between Rogers, Albertville, and Elk River, Stahmer said.
Otsego has requested that Rogers cover a portion of their commercial industrial corridor, Stahmer said. The change would result in the Rogers contract increasing by $33,608 in 2022.
FIBEROPTIC NETWORK MAPPING
The council also approved $18,121 to be paid to TLR Consulting for mapping of the 8.6 miles of fiberoptic telecommunication infrastructure that serves most of Rogers’ facilities and utilities.
According to Public Works Director/City Engineer Doran Cote, most of the city’s fiberoptic infrastructure currently is undocumented and not mapped.
