The Rogers City Council on Oct. 25 approved on the consent agenda, with no discussion, an ordinance establishing an increase in the salaries for the mayor and city council members for the first time in 20 years.
According to a memo to the council from City Clerk Stacie Brown, a salary adjustment for mayor and council members has not been made since 2002.
Currently, the Rogers mayor is paid $350 per month, or $4,200 a year. Council members are paid $300 per month, or $3,600 annually.
As of Jan. 1, 2023, the mayor’s salary will be $8,000 per year, and the salaries for each council member will be $6,800 per year.
Assessment approved for delinquent services
The council also approved a proposed assessment for delinquent sewer, water, recycling and/or storm sewer services.
According to Bridget Bruska, Rogers finance director, assessments were mailed to 655 property owners at the end of September, with outstanding balances totaling $181,903. The unpaid utilities cover September 2021 to September 2022.
As of Oct. 19, 346 accounts were still delinquent, with an outstanding balance of $125,116. “I anticipate that number will decrease significantly,” Bruska said.
Assistant City Administrator/Human Resources Director Stacy Scharber said the number of delinquent accounts this year is the largest the city has encountered.
Property owners have until Nov. 20 to pay the delinquent assessment. After that date, the balance will be assessed to their property taxes.
A public hearing is set for Nov. 22 to adopt the annual fee schedule and utility rates.
Drainage and utility easements
The council approved a request from Asguard to vacate drainage and utility easements at 21265 and 21215 141st Ave. N. Public Works director/city engineer Doran Cote said the easements were created in 2004 by the Rogers Community Center plat.
The easements are needed to accommodate Asguard’s mixed-use development, to include 71 apartment units, a Kwik Trip and Broadway Pizza.
Meeting rescheduled
Also on the consent agenda, the council rescheduled the Nov. 8 City Council meeting to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
