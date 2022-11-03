The Rogers City Council on Oct. 25 approved on the consent agenda, with no discussion, an ordinance establishing an increase in the salaries for the mayor and city council members for the first time in 20 years.

According to a memo to the council from City Clerk Stacie Brown, a salary adjustment for mayor and council members has not been made since 2002.

