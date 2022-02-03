At the request of the Rogers Fire Relief Association, the Rogers City Council Jan. 25 authorized an increase in the annual pension benefit level for active members of the fire department, from $4,100 to $4,800 in 2022.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said the benefit level last was increased from $3,800 to $4,100. The pension is a lump sum payout given on retirement for each year of a firefighter’s service to the city.
The increase does not require increased funding from the city, according to Stahmer.
He said the city began contributing an additional $500 per firefighter per year to the pension fund in 2017, “in an effort to elevate the pension relative to the market. Even with the 17% requested increase, the Rogers Fire Relief Association will still be below the average of like-sized departments,” Stahmer said.
The state of Minnesota helps fund pension costs for fire relief associations through State Fire Aid, Stahmer said.
“The vast majority of the pension funds come from state aid and the Relief Association’s own investment returns, along with the city’s voluntary $500 firefighter annual contribution,” Stahmer said.
He added that the pension fund is not a pay raise, is not a city fund, is not maintained by the city, and cannot be used for any other purposes except paid-on-call fire pensions.
“Given the low hourly rate paid to on-call firefighters and the difficulty in recruiting new firefighters, the pension benefit is an important tool for attraction and retention,” Stahmer said.
3 new firefighters hired
The council also authorized the hiring of three paid on-call firefighters. Eric Smith, Samuel Sherod and Terrance Reeves-Chong will respond to Fire/EMS calls from Station #1, according to Rogers Fire Chief Brad Feist.
The Fire Department is authorized to have 41 firefighters; the addition of the three new hires brings its staff to 39, Feist said.
He noted that the three new hires are “excited to get going on training,” adding that the training process could extend over a two-year period.
Donation to fire department accepted
The council accepted a $2,000 donation to the Rogers Fire Department from Commercial Realty Solutions, LLC.
Feist said firefighters April 4, 2021, responded to a call that a 3-year-old child had been run over by a vehicle in the driveway.
“Rogers provided medical care and the 3-year-old girl was airlifted to HCMC trauma center,” Feist said. The girl has recovered from her injuries, and the family donated $2,000 to the Fire Department, which will be used to purchase a new IGEL Airway Training Mannequin, according to Feist.
Naming rights agreement for Rogers Event Center
The council approved a naming rights agreement for the 21st Century Bank Event Center.
Mike Bauer, Rogers Parks and Recreation director, said that since the City Council approved a naming rights and sponsorship policy for the event center in 2019, more than $200,000 has been raised in cash and in-kind donations “largely due to the efforts of John Seifert and Jack Hines.”
More than $448,000 has been donated by the Rogers Lions Club, Bauer said.
“In the very near future we hope to have an in-person unveiling of the naming rights at the 21st Century Bank Center, with council, bank representatives and staff,” Bauer said.
Ihli said, “We appreciate it greatly; it’s a big step for us.”
Eden added, “A big thank you to 21st Century Bank.”
