Paul Moretto, Planning/Community Development coordinator in the cities of Falcon Heights and Victoria for the last seven years, will be the new Community Development Director in Rogers.
The Rogers City Council authorized his hiring at its Sept. 13 meeting.
“Administrator [Steve] Stahmer, along with other department heads, have been searching for a Community Development director for a number of months, and as council is aware, there have been some unexpected twists along the way,” said a memo to the council from Stacy Scharber, Rogers assistant city administrator/human resources director.
The “unexpected twists” referred in part to the hiring earlier this spring of David Abel as Rogers’ new community development director and Nick Olson as the new city planner.
City Administrator Stahmer announced that after accepting the job offers and being approved by the Rogers City Council on May 10, Abel and Olson both received and accepted counter offers from their current employer, the city of Minnetrista, to retain them as employees.
Abel had been slated to succeed Jason Ziemer, who resigned from Rogers as of April 15.
Olson was expected to replace Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner, who also resigned this spring.
Moretto has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Minnesota and a master of arts degree in urban planning from the University of New Mexico, where he worked for a time as a planning analyst intern for the city of Albuquerque.
“He looks forward to expanding the city’s efforts in economic development and business outreach,” Scharber’s memo said.
Mayor Rick Ihli said Moretto “will be a real asset for us. I found out he is taking a math course just for fun.”
New assistant city engineer
The council also approved appointing Michael Albers to the position of assistant city engineer, effective Oct. 10.
“City Administration along with Public Works Director/Engineer Cote have been searching for a candidate to fill this role for quite some time,” said a memo to the council from Scharber. She added that Albers “comes with more than the minimal qualifications.”
Albers, who previously served as City Engineer in Brooklyn Center, has degrees in both civil and mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota. He has 13 years of municipal experience.
Scharber noted that Albers and Doran Cote, Rogers Public Works Director, previously worked together successfully in Brooklyn Center.
“Mike delivered two $18 million federal aid programs on his own,” Cote said.
Councilor Kevin Jullie said, “I know Mike well; I have worked with him. He is a stand-up person, highly ethical, and very smart. This is a huge win for the city. I’m really excited to have him on board.”
Added Mayor Rick Ihli, “We appreciate finding someone with this level and skill set.”
Police and fire department hirings
The council also:
• Approved the promotion of Detective Dan Rose to police sergeant, effective Sept. 19. He succeeds Sgt. Steve Sarazin, who resigned in May.
Police Chief Dan Wills said the position was advertised internally, and three applications were received from “highly qualified candidates.”
Rose, who was hired by the Rogers Police Department in 2012, has a bachelor of arts degree in sociology, law, and deviance from the University of Minnesota. During his tenure with Rogers, Rose has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, and the city’s first Drug Task Force detective. “He certainly set the bar high in that position,” Wills said. “Dan will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team.”
• Approved hiring John Hodgkins as a full-time police officer, effective Sept. 19, bringing the department to its authorized strength of 23 sworn officers.
Hodgkins, a native of Duluth and graduate of Hermantown High School, has an associate of arts degree from Fond Du Lac Tribal Community College, and a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Walden State University. He was a state trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol from 2018-20, and a police officer with the Virginia Police Department from 2020-22. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he specialized in aviation ordinance and served on the USS Abraham Lincoln.
• Authorized the hiring of Luke Meier, Kaari Grandlund and Timothy Olson as paid on-call firefighters. Meier and Grandlund will respond to fire/EMS calls from Station #1, and Olson will respond to calls from Station #2, according to Fire Chief Brad Feist.
The three new hires will bring the Rogers Fire Department’s membership to a full authorized active members – 25 at Station #1, and 16 at Station #2, Feist said.
Preliminary and final plat for Main Street Center
The council approved the preliminary and final plat for Main Street Center, a 2.3-acre site on the west side of Main Street, south of John Deere Lane. The site includes seven city-owned parcels.
“The city of Rogers, the current owner of the property, has been in coordination with Duffy Development Company, Inc. since 2019, for the purchase of the property for future development,” said a memo to the council from Stephanie Falkers, an interim planning staff member in Rogers.
The development is proposed to include a mixed-use senior living facility with multi-story apartment buildings, commercial development, and green space.
“We’ve been waiting on this for quite some time,” Mayor Ihli said. “It’s been a few years in the making. It will be nice to get the ball rolling.”
