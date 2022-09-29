Paul Moretto, Planning/Community Development coordinator in the cities of Falcon Heights and Victoria for the last seven years, will be the new Community Development Director in Rogers.

The Rogers City Council authorized his hiring at its Sept. 13 meeting.

