Lisa Herbert, finance director for the city of Rogers for 14 1/2 years, will be retiring from her job effective Sept. 7.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said at the City Council’s Aug. 12 meeting that Herbert came to Rogers during a period of rapid growth and that the department, under her direction, “has made enormous accomplishments.”
He cited Herbert’s part in the creation and continued use of the city’s financial management plan, the inception of capital sinking funds, navigating the complex financial issues related to the Hassan Township merger, playing a vital role in the city’s economic development team, and the ability to work within fiscally responsible budgeting parameters during some difficult recession years
“Lisa’s knowledge of municipal finance and her desire to always do what is best for the city and its residents will be truly missed,” Stahmer said. “Her contributions will benefit the city and its taxpayers for decades to come.”
Councilor Darren Jakel praised Herbert for her “tremendous work done and her longevity. We’re in a much better place as a city as a result of her years of effort,” Jakel said.
Councilor Mark Eiden credited Herbert with the city of Rogers achieving an A+ bond rating. “We have low debt and good savings, so we don’t get stuck with levies that go up and down,” Eiden said.
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “You will be sorely missed. You’re just a very good person and a hard worker.”
Regarding a successor for Herbert’s position, Stahmer said on Aug. 13, “We haven’t made that final determination/announcement yet, but have been planning for internal succession for that position for several years now.” Stahmer said additional information will be available at upcoming city council meetings.
Prior to coming to Rogers in March 2006, Herbert was assistant city clerk and treasurer in New Ulm, for 24 years.
Recreation and Facilities programmer
In other action, the council approved the hiring of a Recreation and Facilities programmer.
According to Mike Bauer, Recreation and Facilities director, the position was approved as part of the 2020 budget and planned for approval in March 2020.
However, due to the uncertainties during the pandemic, staff decided to delay requesting approval until now, he said. The position was reviewed at a June 23 City Council work session.
Duties of the position will include working on the Rogers programming alliance with ISD 728; overseeing program development and implementation of the city’s Parks, Open Space and Trails system plan; supervising part-time and seasonal staff; expanding the program mix; marketing; planning tournaments to generate field rental and concessions revenue for the city, plus traffic for stores and local businesses; picnic pavilion rentals; and coordinating the city’s programming rights at the soon-to-open Rogers Tennis club.
