The Rogers City Council Jan. 25, discussed but made no decision on requests from Graco, Inc. and All-State Peterbilt Group.
The council ultimately tabled a decision on whether to grant a variance to Graco for a sign that would exceed the city’s maximum height and area.
Rogers’ maximum sign height is 8 feet and maximum area is 36 square feet. Graco’s request is for a sign of 16 feet in height and 44 square feet in area. The sign would exceed the city’s maximum by 8.16 feet in height and 8.34 square feet over the area permitted by code.
The company is building a new industrial campus on a property within the city of Dayton, near the intersection of Brockton Lane and Rogers Drive/French Lake Road West. The entrance to the campus would be at that intersection, which is entirely within the city of Rogers, according to Max Pattsner, Rogers associate planner. Graco is proposing to place a monument sign near the southeast corner of the intersection.
The Rogers Planning Commission on Jan. 18 voted unanimously to recommend denial of the variance request. City staff supported the Planning Commission’s recommended denial.
“I have no problem with that sign,” said Mayor Rick Ihli, who noted that Graco is “just a big part of our community.” He said the sign would be “on the corner, it looks good, it matches what is on the building. It doesn’t hurt anything or do anything. It’s not a big deal.”
Councilor Mark Eiden questioned whether the large sign would interfere with traffic safety. “There is no issue with visibility,” Pattsner said.
“I understand we have a guide for a reason; we also have variances for a reason,” Eiden said. He said the sign would not harm the neighbors, would be no problem to safety, and would be located in “a big open space.”
“Everybody is always concerned about precedent,” Eiden said. “Every case has its own details. I think it fits the space.”
Councilor Kevin Jullie, who attended the Planning Commission meeting at which the variance request was discussed, said the commission considered both sides of the issue. “It was purely a technical matter,” Jullie said. “It was almost good either way. I would tend to support it.”
The council agreed to table action on the request pending referral of the issue to the city attorney for finding of facts in favor of granting the variance.
All-State Peterbilt Group relocation request
All-State Peterbilt Group (APG) is proposing to relocate its trucking operation from its current downtown Rogers location at 21701 John Deere Lane, to 21200 Rogers Drive.
Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner/community development coordinator, told the council the operation would be similar to the current use, which includes truck repair, service/maintenance, and parts sales, but no truck sales.
The proposed property was occupied by Camping World from 1995-2017, followed by Overton’s marine business, then Gander RV and Marine, and then Bison Motorcycles.
“APG hopes to acquire and relocate onto the property and use the building as it was constructed by Camping World for service and maintenance of larger vehicles,” Ziemer said.
However, he noted that the proposed use does not fit with the vision of the area detailed in Rogers’ 2040 Plan.
Jeff Vanthournout, president of Allstate Peterbilt Group, said the property on John Deere Lane is “incredibly inefficient, though it is one of our more successful locations.”
“I am very reluctant to put more money into John Deere Lane; I’ve got to find a solution,” Vanthournout said. “The (proposed) building doesn’t require significant renovations; it fits.”
Ihli noted that the proposal “would be filling a space that’s empty.”
“I would rather have a business owner stay in town; I’m open to considering it,” Councilor Shannon Klick said.
Eiden said, “I can’t find a compelling reason to say no. It’s a good thing to explore further.”
The city attorney recommended that the proposal be referred to the Planning Commission.
