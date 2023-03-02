The Rogers City Council on Feb. 14 considered but did not vote on a concept by Roers Companies for a 281-unit affordable apartment building at the northeast corner of south Diamond Lake Road and Brockton Lane.

The developers contend that the multifamily living community “will bring affordable, workforce housing to the community,” according to a memo to the council from Rogers Community Development Director Paul Moretto.

