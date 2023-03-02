The Rogers City Council on Feb. 14 considered but did not vote on a concept by Roers Companies for a 281-unit affordable apartment building at the northeast corner of south Diamond Lake Road and Brockton Lane.
The developers contend that the multifamily living community “will bring affordable, workforce housing to the community,” according to a memo to the council from Rogers Community Development Director Paul Moretto.
“This apartment project will be rent and income-restricted to 60% of Hennepin County’s area median income, aiming to meet the needs of communities for individuals to live and work in their preferred city,” the memo said. “A project of this type could help meet the city’s goals of providing more attainable housing for our local employment base, as we have heard from major employers.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “That’s a good spot and a great idea; I’m all for this.”
Travis Fauchald, a development associate with Roers Companies, said the five-story project would offer local workers an opportunity to walk to work. He said the development would include a work-from-home business center, at which office space could be rented.
The project will be affordable but will look from the outside like a market-rate community, Fauchald said. Rents would range from $600 to $1,700 per month, targeting a demographic group that might include single families, young families, and senior citizens. Every unit will have a balcony; main floor units will have patios, he said.
Developers have told city officials that no public subsidy will be needed for the project.
Request by Lennar for the vacation of Tilton Trail
What was to have been a continuation of the Jan. 24 public hearing on a request by U.S. Home (Lennar) for the vacation of Tilton Trail was canceled after it was learned that Lennar had withdrawn its request.
The vacation of Tilton Trail North originally had been requested as part of Lennar’s preliminary plat for a 129-unit development called Skye Meadows.
“Due to the contentious nature of the vacation, we withdrew our request this afternoon (Feb. 14),” said Paul Tabone, land entitlement manager with Lennar. “We will reconfigure some areas (of the proposal). During the reconfiguration, we anticipate losing three home sites. We would appreciate getting them back in the future.”
Lennar’s proposal evoked some heated testimony from residents at the Jan. 24 Rogers City Council meeting.
Doran Cote, Rogers Public Works director/city engineer, told the council last month that several residents had expressed concerns about the proposed vacation from the beginning, in addition to formal objection from private utility companies. Lumen objected due to a cable in the right-of-way, Xcel Energy objected because of an overhead power line in the right-of-way, and Centerpoint Energy objected because of an underground gas line in the right-of-way.
The council was told last month that Hennepin County did not require the vacation of Tilton Trail, and that the roadway could coexist with the Skye Meadows developments, Cote said.
