By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
The Rogers City Council on Sept. 8 considered a concept plan for proposed development on 18.7 acres of city-owned properties between County Road 81 and Interstate 94.
Korridor Partners is proposing the construction of three building for trades businesses and service providers. All of the buildings would feature store fronts facing County Road 81, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator.
The first phase would be a 20,736-square foot, 10-unit building adjacent to Miller Chevrolet, with access from Church Avenue and John Milless Drive. Garage bay doors for each unit would face the Miller Chevrolet display parking lot.
The other two buildings on the south end of the site (future phases based on market demand) are each 11,520 square feet, with six units proposed for each building. Access would be across from the driveway for the new Vincent Woods apartment complex.
“With the majority of the site wetland, opportunities for development are limited,” Ziemer said in a memo to the council. “Staff finds the proposed development concept is likely the highest and best use …”
The developer initially planned to put an indoor climate-controlled storage facility on the property, but subsequently found no market for it, Ziemer said. However, the developer did find a market for office and warehouse space for small businesses or contractors.
“We regularly get calls from people looking for those facilities in Rogers,” Ziemer said, adding the city’s quick access to the east makes it a desirable location for businesses.
Rogers originally purchased the property to accommodate expanding utilities and address future utility needs, according to Ziemer. “Those needs were accommodated for on the section of land on the south side of County Road 81,” Ziemer’s memo said. “Thus, the area between County Road 81 and Interstate 94 could be considered as no longer fulfilling a public purpose.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said the project “would definitely enhance that site. It looks like a pretty sound project,” he said.
Councilor Mark Eiden said, “It’s a great use of the pieces there. It’s the kind of thing we should be cultivating.”
Paul Kangas, who told the council he has an architectural firm in Rogers, said he hopes the development can be constructed in the summer of 2021.
“We expect phased construction, and we are flexible on the building shape and size,” Kangas said. “I’m an experienced site planner. My wife, an architect, also is involved in the project.”
