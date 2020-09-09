The Rogers City Council on Aug. 25 discussed, but took no action on a concept plan from Rachel Development for a mixed residential complex on a 14.78-acre vacant parcel on 137th Avenue, behind Culver’s and other businesses that front Northdale Boulevard
The concept plan is for 46 townhomes and a 134-unit apartment building. The property is guided high density residential and zoned Regional Employment Center, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator. The current zoning would not permit townhomes, he said.
“The developer has submitted the concept plan for review as the project would require consideration of some form of rezoning,” Ziemer said.
He added, “Every developer we’ve talked to about this site in the three years I’ve been here has talked about a mix of townhomes and apartments there.”
Options the City Council could consider when the proposal comes forward for formal action include allowing townhomes as a permitted use, rezoning the area to R-5, or rezoning it to a Planned Unit Development.
Ziemer said he would recommend rezoning to a PUD. “We want to preserve the commercial aspect of the district as much as possible,” he said.
Advantages of a PUD could include enabling master planning of the site to include roads and connections to utilities and trails, Ziemer said. It also would protect the adjacent single-family neighborhood and provide an opportunity to build planned public trails.
The proposed development would creative a natural buffer, Ziemer said, adding, “We believe it will be a heavily populated area once the trails are connected.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “I do like the layout with apartments next to commercial. But we have such an influx of rental property coming into this town. Will we be able to fill them all? I like the way it sits there and how it looks. It’s not the development I’m concerned about; it’s the saturation of apartments. Who is doing the demographics that thinks we can fill these places?”
Ziemer said Rogers needs more new rental opportunities, and employers in the city need more housing for their employees. “There’s high demand now,” he said. “We continue to receive calls from developers who are continuing to look at options and opportunities (in Rogers).”
The developer is not requesting financial assistance from the city for the market-rate apartments, according to Ziemer.
“I’m concerned about the traffic,” Councilor Shannon Klick said. “That’s a very busy area.”
Ziemer acknowledged that there are still some concerns about traffic that need to be resolved.
Councilor Mark Eiden called the proposed development “a great transition from commercial to residential.”
“It would be a perfect use of a PUD; it’s textbook for that,” Eiden said. “It’s a really attractive project. I especially like that they didn’t ask for financial assistance (from the city).”
Councilor Darren Jakel said, “This is a nice use of the property, a nice layout.”
David Stradtman, representing Rachel Development, said the company regularly commissions market studies, and finds that the demographics still support the project they are proposing for Rogers.
“Originally it was more of a one-level townhome project,” Stradtman said. “Now it’s more of a row home type project, more of an urban feel. The apartments will be market rate. We will have to be competitive with what’s available.”
