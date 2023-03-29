The Rogers City Council on March 14 approved the hiring of Jessica Rieland as the city’s new Economic Development Coordinator.

The city received 11 applications for the job, and three candidates were interviewed, according to Assistant City Administrator/HR Director Stacy Scharber.

