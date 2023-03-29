The Rogers City Council on March 14 approved the hiring of Jessica Rieland as the city’s new Economic Development Coordinator.
The city received 11 applications for the job, and three candidates were interviewed, according to Assistant City Administrator/HR Director Stacy Scharber.
Rieland has been the city clerk in Oak Grove since 2020, has served on the city council in Bethel, is a licensed real estate agent, and has served on the Economic Development Commission in Moundsview.
“Staff is excited to fill this role in the Planning Department and looks forward to initiating a comprehensive application process along with recruitment of new businesses for our residents,” Scharber said in a memo the City Council.
Concept plan for Allstate Peterbilt developer
The council also reviewed a concept plan, but took no action, on a proposal from Allstate Peterbilt at 21701 John Deere Lane. The developer is proposing to increase the facility at that site by 18,000 square feet to add eight drive-thru service bays.
“They also are proposing to reface the exterior to create a matching facade,” Community Development Director Paul Moretto said in a memo to the City Council.
The property current is zoned Downtown District (DT), and the current use is not permitted in that zone, Moretto said, adding that it a legal non-conforming use. “Any expansion or change in use would cause the property to lose its legal non-conforming status, as a legal non-conformity cannot be expanded,” he said.
Rezoning would necessitate amending the city’s Downtown Master Plan, he added. “Standards in the Rogers Downtown Master Plan for the downtown are not compatible with the activities and aesthetics of the proposed use,” Moretto said.
Jeff Vanthournout, representing Allstate Peterbilt, said the current business occupies nine acres on six different lots. “It has grown inefficient with two separate buildings,” he said, adding that one building needs a new roof and windows.
“I sell parts and fix trucks,” he said. “I don’t want to dump a lot of money into an old building. We have a pretty high standard to meet with Peterbilt.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.