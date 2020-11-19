By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
The Rogers City Council on Nov. 10 discussed, but took no action on a concept plan from Rachel Development for a 64-unit resident development on vacant land on the west end of Industrial Boulevard that was previously mined by Hassan Sand and Gravel.
The concept plan shows 64 villa-style single-family homes on 20.9 acres, plus a master plan vision for an additional 19 homes for the remaining 9.39 acres on Industrial Boulevard.
According to Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development director, the property currently is guided medium density residential and zoned mid-density residential. The permitted types of housing include single-family, two-family and townhomes, and three- to five-unit multi-family housing.
The city’s minimum required net residential density is six units per acre, but the proposed residential density for the development is 4.4 in phase 1, Ziemer said. “The project doesn’t meet the existing density,” Ziemer said. “The developer would require a Comprehensive Plan amendment and rezoning the property in order to proceed.”
He added that the parcel is challenging because the area has been mined.
David Hill, a resident of the nearby Villas at Rivers Edge, spoke about the project during the council’s Open Forum. He said he has been “looking forward to some development across the pond.” But he said he objects to the density of the proposed Rachel development because the units would be “crammed” onto the lots.
“The Rachel plan as proposed is just not acceptable,” Hill said. “The square footage is more than 50% of the square footage of the lot. The neighbor’s home would be 10 feet away from your house. The developer would make lots of money, and the city would make lots of money from taxes on the homes. But it would be a poor thing for our community. It should be very closely looked at. I would appreciate it if the (nearby) residents could participate.”
David Stradtman, representing Rachel Development, said the proposed project has had to consider an existing regional pond, Industrial Boulevard improvements, a “sweeping lot line to the south and fixed axis points on both sides,” as well as the network of roads. “There’s not a lot of flexibility,” Stradtman said.
He said the proposed homes will range from 1,900-2,200 square feet, and some would have basements. “These are nice for family homes, empty nesters or single parents,” he said. “The homes don’t all look the same. This is a product type the market will respond to very well. It’s still a neighborhood with a nice feel to it.”
Stradtman said the concept plan has evolved through collaboration with Rogers city staff. “We’re proud of it,” he said. “It would be a nice addition to your community.”
Rachel Development also has proposed another residential development in Rogers. On Aug. 25, the City Council discussed, but took no action on a concept plan from Rachel Development for a mixed residential complex on a 14.78-acre vacant parcel on 137th Avenue, behind Culver’s and other businesses that front Northdale Boulevard.
The concept plan is for 46 townhomes and a 134-unit apartment building. The property is guided high-density residential and zoned Regional Employment Center, and the city’s current zoning would not permit townhomes, Ziemer said earlier.
