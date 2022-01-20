As predicted earlier, Rogers’ record of ambitious housing construction is continuing in 2022.
The Rogers City Council on Jan. 11 considered two proposed residential subdivision developments slated to bring a total of 375 new homes to the city.
U.S. Home Corporation (Lennar)
U. S. Home Corporation, doing business as Lennar, is proposing a 129-unit single-family residential subdivision on 45 acres at the current Knapp Farm on Territorial Road, a half-mile west of Main Street/County Road 150 and adjacent to and east of Lennar’s Skye Meadows subdivision currently under construction.
The property, currently used for agriculture, includes the family homestead and farm of the owner, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner and Community Development Coordinator.
The detached single-family homes will be built on lots of varying widths: 53 lots will be at a 45-foot minimum width, 24 will be at a 60-foot minimum width, and 52 will be at a 70-foot minimum width.
Sidewalks and an off-road trail system are planned, similar to what is planned for the Skye Meadows development. The pedestrian system would allow for connections to Dayspring Estates Park to the west, Dutch Knolls and South Community Park to the north across Territorial Road, and a new park planned adjacent to Skye Meadows on the north side of Territorial Road.
Ziemer said the smaller lots are targeted at starter homes for first-time home buyers, as “a response to market demands for diversified housing options.”
“There’s definitely a change in the market, a drive for single-family detached homes,” Ziemer said. “We’re trying to provide the type of product we see a demand for.”
“These areas of town have very few open spaces,” Councilor Shannon Klick said. “We want to be sure we do it right. I’m not sure I would support a PUD (Planned Unit Development). We had this conversation with Skye Meadows. The width of 7.5 feet (between homes) is really close. It doesn’t look like there’s any space between the homes.”
Councilor Kevin Jullie confirmed that the diminished space between homes was “the number one debate issue” when he served on the Rogers Planning Commission.
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “People continue to buy the product. They don’t seem to have an issue with it. I like the way it’s laid out.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki said, “I like the idea of coming up with beginner homes. There just isn’t that option anywhere (in Rogers). It’s something we can actually promote.”
Paul Tabone, land entitlement manager with Lennar, said the 15-foot width between structures is “pretty standard” in today’s home-building market.
He added that building starter homes is a challenge because the costs of land, labor and materials have increased significantly, and yet there is a demand for such homes in the $350,000 range.
“I wouldn’t call these starter homes; they’re more attainable,” Tabone said. “It’s becoming more and more difficult to get to a sub-$350,000 price.”
However, Tabone added that “larger homes on larger lots are not selling anymore.”
Pulte Homes
Pulte Homes is proposing a 246-unit residential subdivision development on the former Weber Farm on 129th Avenue, a quarter mile west of Main Street and downtown Rogers and across the street from the Brenly Meadows townhome development currently under construction. The 78-acre parcel includes the old family homestead and farm of the current owner.
“That spot needs to be filled; it’s been there a long time,” Ihli said, adding that the proposal “has a nice look.”
Councilor Shannon Klick praised “the good use of space,” and added, “It’s very intentionally laid out to our standards. That’s what I appreciate.”
Of the 246 units, 169 are planned to be single-family homes on a mix of 60-foot and 70-foot lots. Fifteen buildings will include 77 attached townhome units.
Dean Lotter, manager of land planning for Pulte Homes, said the proposed townhomes will be built by Pulte; the single-family homes will be built by Centex. “One-third of our customer are empty-nesters,” Lotter said.
Townhomes will be priced in the low to high $300,000 range, according to Lotter. Smaller homes will be priced in the low- to mid-$400,000 range, while homes on the 70-foot lots will be priced in the high $400,000 to mid-$500,000 range.
Sidewalks will connect a proposed park area in the southwest corner of the site north through the development to the intersection with 129th Avenue and across to the existing Brookside Park. The developer also plans to dedicate 11 acres of parkland in the southeastern corner of the property, adjacent to the existing South Community Park.
Klick expressed some concern about traffic congestion at the intersection of 129th Avenue and Main Street resulting from the influx of a large number of new homes in the two large new developments. “It’s going to be more and more of a problem,” Klick said. “We’ve got to keep it on our radar.”
Replied Ihli, “Everybody worries about traffic everywhere. I think what we’ve planned will more than handle it.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer noted that the majority of developers in Rogers are required to include traffic improvements as part of their plans.
Construction on the Pulte development is expected to begin in the summer and fall of 2022 and be completed by 2026-27.
Rogers Event Center
The council adopted a resolution accepting donations for the Rogers Event Center. Donations include the following:
• Thomas & Sons Construction Inc.: $15,000 for the patio
• Children of Jerome and Ferdella Gmach: $25,000 for the formal garden
• Mulling Wealth Management: $5,000 for the garden stage area
• Rogers Lions Club: $15,000 for the kitchen.
Council appointments
The council also approved a list of 20 appointments to a variety of boards, committees, and services, including maintaining the city’s existing official depositories and city attorney. Councilor Klick was re-appointed as acting mayor.
