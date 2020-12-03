By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
After more than 30 years of service to the city of Rogers, Public Works Director John Seifert is looking ahead to retirement.
The Rogers City Council on Nov. 24 began looking ahead to that transition, as well.
“With the impending retirement of the city’s longest-service and first full-time employee, John Seifert, the city and the Public Works Department face a significant hole to fill,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said in a memo to the city council.
Although Seifert’s official retirement is not scheduled to occur until the second quarter of 2021, the city council last week approved advertising for the position of civil engineer/public works director.
City staff and representatives from the council have been meeting periodically for several months to discuss the transition planning necessary to continue ongoing operations, according to Stahmer. He noted that Seifert oversees all aspects of the streets, parks, and utility departments, including the water, sanitary sewer and stormwater utilities.
“It’s a hugely in-depth umbrella department,” Stahmer told the council. “There’s a lot of day-to-day work this department gets done. It’s pretty impressive.”
He noted that Seifert has been in Rogers “for a vast majority of the city’s growth.”
After Seifert’s departure, the duties of the job will be expanded to include the title of city engineer, Stahmer said.
“The new city engineer/public works director will oversee all of the departments currently under Seifert’s purview and will also act as the city’s official engineer,” Stahmer said.
Minimum qualifications for the job will include a professional engineer’s (PE) certification, as well as five years of supervisory experience and five years of experience as a city engineer.
Until now, all of the city’s engineering work has been handled by WSB & Associates, Inc., consulting engineers. That involvement will continue even after a new department head is hired, according to Stahmer. “The service and commitment from Bret Weiss and Jen Edison (at WSB) has just been exemplary,” Stahmer said. “We will still need expertise from WSB.”
He continued, “While the majority of large-scale projects such as new road construction and utility extensions would continue to be engineered by our contract engineers, day-to-day projects and less intensive plans can be done in-house as they were with the previous civil project engineer, a position that is currently vacant and would be eliminated/restructured with the approval of the new city engineer/Public Works director position.”
Once the new director is on board, Stahmer said, a Public Works superintendent-level position will be created to manage day-to-day operational/maintenance activities.
Following the hire of the new city engineer/Public Works director, Seifert is expected to remain with the city for several months during the transition period, Stahmer said.
“Due to the number of years and scope of John’s employment with the city there is a substantial amount of knowledge to transfer which will take time and will never reach 100%,” Stahmer said. “Massive amounts of hand-offs need to occur.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said he regretted that the city council had not received periodic updates about the working group’s discussions about the upcoming transition.
“Before it got to this point, I would like to have had more recaps of the committee’s meetings,” Ihli said. “I would like to have been kept up to date on the process. We all know what a mover and shaker John Seifert has been. He’s been a tremendous ally for our city.”
Seifert said that the lack of in-person city council meetings because of the pandemic have limited the public process. However, he added that the city’s being without a project engineer for the last two years is “stressing the staff out.”
“The volume of work we’re in the midst of doesn’t seem to be waning anytime soon,” Seifert said.
Councilor Bruce Gorecki agreed, saying, “There are a lot of moving parts.”
Added Councilor Shannon Klick, “The institutional knowledge we’re losing is great.”
During his years in Rogers, Seifert has functioned as “an unofficial real estate agent and historian,” according to Councilor Darren Jakel. “That’s the kind of stuff that’s impressive and keeps the community together,” Jakel said. “The team he has built in Rogers and with neighboring communities will carry through with his legacy. It’s impressive that he could lay this out.”
Stahmer pointed out that even though Seifert does not have a professional engineer’s certification, “He knows more about being a Public Works engineer than a lot of them. John is much more than a Public Works superintendent,” Stahmer said.
Though the current proposal is not to hire additional personnel, Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber said, “Sometimes it take two people to replace one. It still may take two people down the road.”
Stahmer said one or two city council members definitely would be asked to sit in on interviews with candidates for the new position. He noted that the newly-elected City Council member Kevin Jullie, who will be seated in January, is a civil engineer.
