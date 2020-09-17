By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
The Rogers City Council on Sept. 8 awarded $417,970 in contracts for three recreational projects in the city. The three projects are the first resulting from the sales and excise tax for park, recreation and trail facilities that began on Oct. 1, 2019.
Contracts awarded include:
• South Community Park preliminary design, construction documents and construction administration: $78,250 to Wilkus Architects, $189,220 to HKGi and $50,000 to Design Tree Engineering
• Lions Central Park splash pad preliminary design, construction documents and construction administration: $24,550 to Wilkus Architects, $30,850 to HKGi, and $20,600 to Design Tree Engineering
• Pre-design services to JLG Architects for the Rogers indoor turf and site improvements for future recreational facilities at the Rogers Activity Center.
Rogers residents last year approved a one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) sales tax and a $20 motor vehicle excise tax for park, recreation and trail facilities. During the 2019 legislative session, those measures were part of the Omnibus Tax Bill, approved by both the Minnesota House and Senate and signed by the governor.
The sales tax, to continue for approximately 20 years, will help finance $16.5 million worth of projects in Rogers. Funds collected must be spent on the approved list of projects, according to Mike Bauer, Rogers Recreation and Facilities director.
Other allowable uses and projects to be considered in the future include trail and pedestrian facilities, including an Interstate 94 pedestrian crossing, a County Road 144 pedestrian tunnel, and other new trails and trail connections.
High-pressure zone water tower study approved
A high-pressure zone water tower needs study, to be completed by WSB at a cost of $4,452, also was approved last week.
“Water demands in the city’s high-pressure zone are exceeding the design capacity of the existing water booster station that services this pressure zone,” City Engineer Bret Weiss said in a memo to the city council.
He added that additional water storage capacity is needed in the high-pressure zone to provide adequate fire protection and water pressure for future development.
“Recent growth in the area, as well as projected future growth, determine the need for a new water tower,” Weiss said.
A potential site for a new water tower has been identified by the city staff, Weiss said.
The study is expected to be completed by October, a feasibility study in November, and final design in January or February of 2021. Construction would occur between May 2021 and October 2022, Weiss said.
According to Public Works Director John Seifert, the project, estimated at between $3.5 million and $4 million, will be “a major investment for us.”
Weiss said he and Seifert believe the study is necessary. “We think this is the right spot,” Weiss said. “We want to be sure we’re not missing something. We want to take the extra step.”
