Concerns about the location of a new fire station on the west end of Rogers brought Ramin Reichard to the City Council’s open forum on April 25.
“My property abuts to that property,” said Reichard, a 30-year resident of Rogers. He noted that city officials are discussing locating the fire station within 40 feet of his property, rather than 50 feet away.
“I know the fire station is well needed, but I am concerned about pushing it closer to my house,” Reichard said. He also expressed “a lot of concerns about the lighting that will be within 100 yards of my home.”
“The prior (commercial) landowner had a nice tree line with 25-foot pines; now they want to remove the trees and it will take 25 years to grow new ones,” Reichard said. “I would like to see them stick with the guidelines to keep the berm and the trees. I’m not against the fire station being built, but how can I screen out something that may be an eyesore to me?”
Approval of a policy regarding private streets
The council approved a policy regarding accepting private streets into the city street system.
Doran Cote, Rogers Public Works Director/City Engineer, said the city now has 1.5 miles of privately-owned streets for which the city provides no maintenance services. It costs Rogers approximately $6,200 per mile annually to maintain nearly 100 miles of streets in the city, he said.
“Periodically, the private street owners (homeowners associations) inquire about the possibility of having the city assume ownership and ongoing maintenance of their streets,” Cote said in a memo to the City Council.
The policy approved last week defines conditions under which the City Council will consider accepting private streets into the city system.
“Only the private streets in the following subdivisions or portions of the subdivision potentially meet the criteria of this policy and will be considered if requested: Brockton Meadows, Villas of Lyndhaven Meadows, Villas of Rivers Edge, Dutch Knolls, and Mallard South,” Cote’s memo said.
That represents 2% of the city’s total street mileage, he said.
He added that homeowners associations for Brockton Meadows and Villas of Lyndhaven Meadows already have approached city staff about accepting their private streets as public.
“These folks have been paying for the Pavement Management plan for years,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “It has been a hot-button issue. It’s a pretty fair thing to do for these folks.”
City Attorney Bob Vose noted that the problem is “a pretty prevalent issue in a lot of cities.”
“The way the policy is crafted is pretty complete,” Vose said.
New Economic Development Coordinator
The council also approved hiring Sara Gilbert as the city’s new Economic Development Coordinator.
Gilbert’s most recently has worked for the East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, Rogers City Administrator Steve Stahmer said.
Her experience while previously managing a general fund for a downtown revitalization program has given her the ability to work with developers and business owners, Stahmer said.
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor of arts degree in communication, Gilbert also previously served with AmeriCorps in the Chicago area.
