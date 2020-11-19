By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
The Rogers City Council on Nov. 10 approved the hiring of Alexandra “Sascha” Arends as a full-time police officer, effective Nov. 16. Her hiring brings the department to its authorized sworn officer strength of 21, according to Police Chief Dan Wills.
Wills told the council the city received 70 applications for the position. The list subsequently was reduced to 30 people who were interviewed July 29-30 by a panel of Rogers Police personnel. The panel reduced the list to 10 applicants for a second-round interview Aug. 6, and the list was reduced to four finalists. Final interviews were conducted Aug. 13.
Arends, a native of Willmar, is the oldest of seven children and spent much of her life working on her family’s farm, Wills said. “She has traveled extensively and enjoys working out, playing musical instruments and outdoor activities,” Wills said.Arends was a police explorer for the Willmar Police Department, community service officer for the Minnetonka Police Department, and an intern for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metropolitan State University.
Finance Department transition work
The council approved on its consent agenda, without discussion, a letter of engagement with Lisa Herbert for Finance Department transition work. Herbert retired in September, after more than 14 years as Rogers finance director. In a memo to the council, City Administrator Steve Stahmer said Herbert’s retirement means “the city loses a significant amount of institutional memory in numerous finance and project-related areas.”
To help bridge the gap, Stahmer’s memo recommended a short-term agreement that may be extended if necessary, whereby Herbert would assist with questions, discussions or meetings as necessary, while new staff members take over as the department’s director and assistant director.
Possible areas of collaboration will include annual budgeting; the city’s financial management plan; transportation funding and pavement management funding; utility billing, rates and infrastructure funding; and development agreements.
The three-month agreement provides for a flat monthly payment, with a total financial estimate of $2,100.
.
COVID-19 update
Wills briefed the council on the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, as it relates to Rogers. He said the city’s positivity rate per 10,000 has increased from 31 two weeks ago, to 56 last week, to 106 on Nov. 10. He said Rogers had the highest reported increase among Hennepin County cities.
“The positivity rate in Hennepin is increasing, and we have an increasing community rate of infection,” Wills said. “Hennepin County expects to continue rising at a very fast rate.”
The city of Rogers is seeing staffing impacts and has now temporarily closed city hall offices, he said.
“We’re all in this together,” Wills said. “We need to do our part to reduce the rate of spread in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.