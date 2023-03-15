At the Feb. 28 Rogers City Council meeting, the council approved an agreement between the city and School District 728 for athletic park space.
There was also a report on the annual performance review of the city administration.
Joint Powers Agreement with District 728
The council approved a Joint Powers Agreement between the city of Rogers and Independent School District 728 related to the South Community Park athletic space.
In conjunction with the school district, the city of Rogers purchased the 15 acres of land next to Rogers Elementary School, according to a memo to the council from Parks and Recreation Director Mike Bauer.
The purchase is to facilitate the expansion of Rogers Elementary with the construction of the building’s Early Childhood Family Education wing and the future South Community Park on city-owned property.
“The South Community Park plan aims to provide youth oriented athletic facilities that complement the existing facilities and elementary school setting,” Bauer said in a memo to the council.
The city of Rogers has a long-standing relationship with the school district for developing parks and athletic fields at the district’s school sites within Rogers, except for Rogers Elementary, Bauer said. “Joint powers agreements greatly benefit both parties by responsibly managing public resources,” he said.
“The most recent modification to a JPA was at Rogers Middle School, where the city took ownership of the tennis courts and created the City Courts Complex,” Bauer said.
The school district will continue to mow the areas around the school and the existing athletic fields to the west of the school, Bauer said. The city of Rogers will mow and maintain all the spaces and future facilities south of the original Rogers Elementary site. The district will help with the cost of irrigation for the active recreation areas and shared maintenance and storage with Rogers.
Bauers said the school district has requested priority use of the fields to the west of the school before 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and before 4 p.m. on Friday. “During all other times, the Rogers community will have priority use of the park facilities,” he said.
Councilor Shannon Klick said, “This is an exciting step forward. We’ve been talking about it on the park board for a long time.”
Mayor Rick Ihli called it “a good move on a nice piece of land. It’s great to have the district’s participation.”
City administrator’s annual performance review
An item listed under “other business” was not discussed by the council. It was a memo from the city attorney summarizing City Administrator Steve Stahmer’s annual performance review by the City Council.
City Attorney Bob Vose’s memo said the council conducted its annual performance evaluation of Stahmer for 2022 in a closed session on Feb. 14.
“The council summarizes the conclusions of that evaluation as follows,” Vose’s memo said. “The city attorney provided summaries of the administrator reviews returned by department heads and the city council. The council found the administrator to have performed very well. The council complimented the administrator and discussed ways to incorporate the feedback that was received.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.