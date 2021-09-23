By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
The Rogers City Council on Sept. 14 adopted and certified a $9.57 million proposed levy for 2022. The city is required to certify a proposed preliminary levy to Hennepin County by Sept. 30.
The final levy adopted on Dec. 14 may be lower than the preliminary levy certified in September, but it cannot be higher. The proposed tax levy includes a general levy of $9.46 million and special debt levies of $100,901.
The city’s tax levy for 2022 is likely to be even lower prior to final adoption on Dec. 14, according to Rogers Finance Director Bridget Bruska.
“Balancing the shared conservative budgetary philosophies of council and staff, while at the same time meeting the demand for high-quality services in a growing community can be challenging in even the best budget years,” said a memo from Bruska to the City Council. “The 2022 budget is no exception.”
The preliminary total levy will result in an estimated 2022 tax rate of 35%, as compared to the 2021 rate of 33.4%, according to Bruska. The overall levy increase amounts to approximately 9.83% with a 35% estimated tax rate, providing for a tax increase on a median valued $354,000 residential property of $130, including an average 6% increase in valuation, Bruska said.
“A major factor taken into consideration when preparing the 2022 budget is the significant growth occurring with the city,” Bruska said. “The majority of the current growth is due to residential developments, but the city also has commercial/industrial growth. While staff anticipate commercial/industrial construction to slow due to reduced land availability, residential development is anticipated to continue.”
At the City Council’s Aug. 24 budget work session, based on the current budget and levy recommendations, council directed staff to draft a preliminary proposed levy certification that reflects the operating and staffing needs of the city, Bruska’s memo said. “The preliminary levy maintains the capital reserve funds for future needs and replacements, the RAC (Rogers Activity Center) levy, the interfund loan levies, and the abatement and special debt levies,” the memo said.
The proposed levy increase is attributed primarily to the following:
• Growth-driven staffing/operational increases
• Inflationary and rate increases, contracted service agreements, and utility, insurance, and technology increases
• Union contracts and personnel costs programmed across all departments
• Updated revenue projections
• CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) equipment replacement debt, as well as the redemption of bonds using UMD (Underserved Municipalities Distribution) funds
• Uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s bond rating was affirmed during the bonding process in 2021 at AA+, one step below the highest rating of AAA. “The city is on solid financial ground, as illustrated by the city’s Financial Management Plan, annual financial report and the city’s bond rating,” Bruska’s memo said. “This is a significant accomplishment for a community with Rogers’ population and size, while growth and development continue to occur.”
Primary factors when considering the budget, the memo said, include:
• Increase in total tax capacity of 6.41%, including new growth and development, as well as increasing valuations and stabilization of market values due to economic health;
• Funding of street reconstruction through the city’s Pavement Management Plan/Franchise Fees;
• Use of the Financial Management Plan and 5-year planning goals;
• Funding and utilization of CIP reserves for new and/or replacement buildings, equipment, unpaved streets, park, and trails to reduce future borrowing costs and to take advantage of opportunities to leverage outside grant/partnership funding for such items;
• Council and staff seeking partners to meet infrastructure needs through federal, state, county, and school funding, or other grant funding opportunities;
• Council and staff trying to find resources to decrease pressures through legislation and when possible, other revenue sources than taxation.
In 2019, a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) of 0.25% was passed in Rogers, with the revenues earmarked to fund park, trail and community recreation infrastructure.
The City Council and staff will continue to refine the budget to identify any additional efficiencies in service delivery, cost reductions or revenue opportunities, Bruska said. “Hennepin County also revises final tax capacity information used for tax rate calculation through year end,” she said, adding that tax rate estimates are subject to “slight variations.”
TAX INCREMENT DISTRICTS
The council also approved a Nov. 9 public hearing on the modification of three open TIF (tax increment financing) housing districts: Autumn Trails, Heritage Place and Wellstead. The debt obligations for all three districts will be fully paid in 2021, Bruska said.
Instead of decertifying the districts, Ehlers, the city’s municipal advisor, has determined that it is possible to use the funds from existing housing districts to support the proposed Duffy Downtown Development project for low-to-moderate-income housing.
Tax increment financing is a public financing method used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure, and other community-improvement projects.
Although the current housing TIF district plans do not allow for the purchase of property, Ehlers advised staff that the districts could be modified to allow for purchase of the property. The city is proposing an interfund loan to purchase the property and then repay itself with TIF housing money after the district modifications are complete, according to Bruska.
“If the Downtown Duffy Development Project does not move forward, and if the property does not get used for a low-to-moderate-income housing project, the city would have to find a different financing source for the land cost,” Bruska said.
