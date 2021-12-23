The Rogers City Council on Dec. 14 adopted and certified a $9.5 million final levy for 2022. The city is required to certify a final property tax levy for 2022 to the county auditor by Dec. 28.
The final tax levy, a reduction of $98,501 from the proposed levy adopted on Sept.14, represents an 8.8% increase over the 2021 total adopted levy, according to Finance Director Bridget Bruska.
The budget is considered balanced, she said.
A median valued $354,000 residential property in Rogers with a 6% market value increase will see an increase of $118 per year in city taxes, she said.
“The tax rate has gone down the last couple of years; this year it’s going up,” Bruska said. “The taxable market value has grown from 5.44% to 6.88% in the last five years. We are trying to maintain somewhat of a stable tax rate, but there is an increasing need for city services.”
Between 25% and 26% of residential property taxes go to the city. The rest goes to county, school district, special districts, and other districts, according to Bruska. City taxes account for 68.36% of the city’s revenue, she said.
In answer to a question from the audience about how Rogers’ tax levy compares with other cities, Councilor Shannon Klick said nearby communities have levies that range from 5% to 15%.
“Many are in the 40% range or more,” Klick said. “For smaller cities, we are well below (most others). But we have to do some spending to keep up.”
Mayor Rick Ihli noted that the levy increase last year was kept under 2%. But unforeseen expenses arose during the last 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other things, he said. The biggest growth during the last two years is attributed to the Lennar home development, according to Ihli.
150-UNIT TOWNHOME DEVELOPMENT
The council approved a preliminary plat for Towns of Fox Creek, a 150-unit townhome development on a 15.13-acre parcel of land on Hynes Road, the former site of the Busch Brothers Greenhouse. The area includes the former greenhouse property and the two existing single-family hoe sites.
M/I Homes is proposing a development similar to its project off 137th Avenue. According to City Planner and Community Development Coordinator Jason Ziemer, front doors for units adjacent to Hynes Road and Hynes Court will face the public streets. Front doors for units internal to the development will face the open space and amenity area.
The owner-occupied development is slated to connect to the proposed regional trail along Industrial Boulevard and the future Interstate 94 pedestrian overpass, Ziemer said.
It will be constructed over three years, beginning in 2022. The development will be managed by a homeowners association.
In a related item, following a public hearing, the council approved vacating public right of way on Hynes Court, north of Creekview Court, as requested by M/I Homes.
PAYMENT TO DAYTON
The council also approved a payment of $1.4 million to the city of Dayton for Rogers’ share of a joint powers agreement on the Dayton Parkway Interchange costs.
In November 2015, the two cities entered into Joint Powers Agreement for outstanding improvements and the possible construction of an interchange near Brockton Lane and Interstate 94. The interchange, identified as Dayton Parkway, was completed along with the I-94 expansion and unbonded concrete overlay, according to city officials.
COMMISSION APPOINTMENTS APPROVED
The council approved appointment of the following persons to the Planning Commission, effective Jan. 1:
• Zac Plansky and Adam Fisher to full-member positions on the commission for three-year terms, expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
• Brett Carlson to an alternate position for a three-year term, expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
• Seth Stiebinger to an alternate position to complete a one-year term for a vacated seat, expiring Dec. 21, 2022.
“A hearty public thank you for participating in the process and being active in the community,” Eden said.
Klick added that the Planning Commission is “an important commission to us.”
Calling the Planning Commission “a really good group,” Ziemer said the body has worked hard during the last two years. “A lot of big projects have come through,” Ziemer said. “The new additions (to the commission) will be really good.”
DEC. 28 MEETING CANCELED
The council’s regularly scheduled Dec. 28 meeting has been canceled.
