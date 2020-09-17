By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
The Rogers City Council on Sept. 8 adopted and certified an $8.870 million proposed levy for 2021. The city is required to certify a proposed preliminary levy to Hennepin County by Sept. 30.
The final levy adopted on Dec. 8 may be lower than the preliminary levy certified in September, but it cannot be higher. The proposed tax levy includes a general levy of $8.765 million and special debt levies of $105,441.
The city’s tax levy for 2021 is likely to be even lower, following several more workshops prior to final adoption on Dec. 8, according to Rogers Finance Director Bridget Bruska. “There will be much more discussion,” she said.
“Balancing the shared conservative budgetary philosophies of Council and staff, while at the same time meeting the demand for high-quality services in a growing community that includes a mix of urban and rural neighborhoods, can be challenging in even the best budget years,” said a memo from Bruska and City Administrator Steve Stahmer. “The 2021 budget is no exception.”
The overall levy increase amounts to approximately 3.84% over 2020. The preliminary levy will result in an estimated 2021 tax rate of 34.098%, a 4.9% decrease compared to the 2020 rate of 35.859%.
The 34.098% estimated tax rate would result in a $12 decrease in taxes on a median valued $333,000 residential property, which includes an average valuation increase of approximately 4%.
“At the Aug. 25 budget work session, based on the current budget and levy recommendations, council directed staff to draft a preliminary proposed levy certification that reflects a slightly decreased tax rate, while maintaining sinking funds for future Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) replacement and needs, maintaining the Rogers Activity Center (RAC) levy, interfund loan repayment levies, abatement levies and special debt levies,” the memo said
The proposed levy increase is attributed primarily to inflation and rate increases; contracted service agreements; utility, insurance, and technology increases; union contracts and personnel costs programmed across all departments; growth-driven staffing/operational increases; updated revenue projections; CIP equipment replacement debt, as well as the redemption of bonds using Underserved Municipalities Distribution (UMD) funds; and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“With core services (public safety and infrastructure such as streets and utilities) being placed high on the priority list, other core urban service demands also important to our taxpayers are being met, including parks, recreation, and senior programming; while also meeting mandated legal requirements in many areas of administration and operations,” the memo said.
The city’s 5-10-year Financial Management Plan (FMP) has helped the council plan for Rogers’ future, while still keeping city tax bills and its tax rate below surrounding comparable cities and below the Hennepin County average, according to the memo. Bruska added that Rogers’ 2020 tax rate of 35.859% is among the lowest in the area.
“While some substantial relief has been achieved by way of special legislation (the city now is receiving a UMD), Rogers continues to be significantly negatively affected by the Fiscal Disparities (FD) program, which causes a reduced ability to meet taxpayers needs and demands due to growth, without an increase to the city’s tax rate,” the memo says. “This causes individual tax bills to be significantly higher than if there were no FD program.”
(Minnesota’s Fiscal Disparities Act, which took effect in 1975, requires all communities in the seven-county area to share 40% of the annual growth in their commercial-industrial tax base. The tax base is redistributed to communities under a formula based on their fiscal capacity to provide urban services. The goal was to reduce the disparities between communities with a lot of commercial-industrial property and those lacking in such development.)
For 2020, Rogers will receive $555,000 from the UMD, equivalent to slightly less than half of the city’s annual net FD loss of $1.3 million annually to the program.
“The City Council is keenly aware of the desire to lower local property taxes as a result of this UMD funding,” the memo said. “Therefore, it is their intent to reduce debt levies within the total city property tax levy with the UMD financing.”
The city’s bond rating was affirmed during the bonding process in 2015 at AA+, one step below the highest rating of AAA, the memo said, adding that the city is on solid financial ground.
“This is a significant accomplishment for a community with Rogers’ population and size, while growth and development continue to occur,” the memo said.
Rogers has issued 81 new residential home building permits through August, 2020 and more than 804 new residential homes since 2012.
Commercial/industrial growth also has been on the rise. Rogers has developed more than 2 million square feet of commercial/industrial property since 2012. While industrial construction may slow with reduced land availability, residential development is expected to continue to accelerate as larger subdivisions are platted, the memo said.
Primary factors when considering the budget, the memo said, include:
• Increase in total tax capacity of 9.50%, including new growth and development, as well as increasing valuations and stabilization of market values due to economic health;
• Effects of stable tax rates for taxpayers to allow financial planning abilities;
• Continued funding of street reconstruction through the city’s Pavement Management Plan/Franchise Fee without increasing the levy or implementing costly special assessments;
• Continued reference to Financial Management Plan and 5-year planning goals;
• Continued use of CIP sinking funds for new and/or replacement buildings, equipment, unpaved streets, park and trails to reduce future borrowing costs and to take advantage of opportunities to leverage outside grant/partnership funding for such CIP items;
• Continual seeking of partners to meet infrastructure needs through federal, state, county and school funding, as well as available grants.
“Council and staff continue to attempt to find resources to decrease pressures to our financial capabilities through legislation (which often is clarifying existing laws) and when possible, other revenue sources than taxation,” the memo said. “In 2019, a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) of 0.25% was passed; the revenues will fund park, trail and community recreation infrastructure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.