By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
A mixed-use development proposed for a site adjacent to Rogers Middle School that is dependent on $2.8 million in TIF (tax increment financing) assistance from the city was approved on a vote of 3-2 by the Rogers City Council on Sept. 8.
Councilors Shannon Klick and Mark Eiden cast the dissenting votes. “I haven’t been in favor of TIF for this project from the get-go,” Eiden said.
Tax increment financing is a statutory tool to promote economic development, redevelopment, and housing in areas where it otherwise would not have occurred. TIF enables a city to “capture” additional property taxes generated by new development or redevelopment to pay for development expenses.
Over the 16-year length of the TIF district, the city’s portion of the $2.8 million will amount to $848,920. The remainder will come from the county, school district and other special districts.
Asguard Acquisitions, LLC is proposing to redevelop four properties on the southeast corner of Rogers Drive and 141st Avenue N. (County Road 144) to include a new 9,625-square-foot Broadway Pizza restaurant, a 9,100-square-foot convenience store/gas station, and a new 77-unit apartment building with retail on the first floor and a wellness facility that will be open to the public.
The 11.6-acre site now includes a restaurant and insurance business and two residential properties. The developer has already purchased and is operating the restaurant, which will be kept open until the new building is constructed on the north end of the property.
The developer in February was granted an exception from the city’s moratorium. The temporary ordinance halted new or changing land use, zoning and related development activities on commercial and mixed-use properties adjacent to Interstate 94 and Highway 101 through April 30.
Ziemer earlier noted that any redevelopment of the properties depends on full access from Rogers Drive, due to limited access on 141st Avenue/County Road 144. “Redevelopment of all four properties together is the best approach versus attempting to redevelop the lots independent of each other and trying to work out access challenges through the site,” Ziemer said.
“This project fits well where it is on the north side,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “That part of town could use some help.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki agreed, saying, “It’s a great development, especially for that location. It’s such a tough spot to develop. Nobody likes TIF, but this fits the definition of how TIF money should be spent.”
Enclave gets final plat, development agreement OK
The council approved a final plat and development agreement for Lowes of Rogers 3rd addition, a 165-unit apartment complex proposed by Enclave Development on a vacant parcel of land on Commerce Boulevard.
The 3.32-acre complex is planned to include 50 studio apartments, 50 one-bedroom units, 49 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units. Amenities will include an extensive outdoor seating and plaza area and large green space adjacent and connecting to North Community Park. The outdoor plaza area will be connected to a large inside club room. Inside amenities will include a large fitness center and yoga/fitness on-demand studio, golf simulator, pet spa and two large storage areas for bikes.
