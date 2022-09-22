The Rogers City Council on Sept. 13 adopted and certified a $11.362 million proposed levy for 2023. The city is required to certify a proposed preliminary levy to Hennepin County by Sept. 30.

The final levy adopted on Dec. 13 may be lower than the preliminary levy certified in September, but it cannot be higher. The proposed tax levy includes a general levy of $11.3 million and special debt levies of $42,876

