The Rogers City Council on Sept. 13 adopted and certified a $11.362 million proposed levy for 2023. The city is required to certify a proposed preliminary levy to Hennepin County by Sept. 30.
The final levy adopted on Dec. 13 may be lower than the preliminary levy certified in September, but it cannot be higher. The proposed tax levy includes a general levy of $11.3 million and special debt levies of $42,876
The city’s tax levy for 2023 is likely to be even lower prior to final adoption on Dec. 13, according to Rogers Finance Director Bridget Bruska.
“Balancing the shared conservative budgetary philosophies of Council and staff, while at the same time meeting the demand for high-quality services in a growing community can be challenging in even the best budget years,” said a memo from Bruska to the City Council. “The 2023 budget is no exception.”
The taxes on a median valued $421,000 residential property will increase $181 a year, or $15 a month, Bruska said.
“A major factor taken into consideration when preparing the 2023 budget is the significant growth occurring with the city,” Bruska said. “The majority of the city’s new growth is due to residential developments, but the city also has commercial/industrial growth. In addition to new growth, the city had a large increase to its existing tax base for taxes payable in 2023. While staff anticipate commercial/industrial construction to slow due to reduced land availability, residential development is anticipated to continue.”
At the City Council’s Aug. 23 budget work session, based on the current budget and levy recommendations, council directed staff to draft a preliminary proposed levy certification that reflects the operating and staffing needs of the city, Bruska’s memo said. “The preliminary levy increases the capital reserve funds for future needs and replacements, and maintains the RAC (Rogers Activity Center) levy, the interfund loan levies, and the abatement and special debt levies,” the memo said.
“We’ve been over this quite a bit,” Councilor Mark Eiden said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do yet to finish. The preliminaries are the high-water level.”
Councilor Kevin Jullie said, “We’ve done a lot of good work; we’ve made some huge strides with staff in a lot of different ways. We’re headed in the right direction. Staff did the best it could with limited resources. We’re moving into bigger leagues with our growth. I hear from folks and the services they want, such as parks, trails, and improved transportation. They want to see us grow as a city, and most understand that is a cost to that.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said changes were needed. “This is in catch-up mode,” he said.
The city’s growth has pushed the city into a more active role, according to Councilor Bruce Gorecki. “This will set the table for quite a few years,” he said.
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said most Rogers homes will see some increase in value this year. “We had 10-12 years, from 2007-18 when the city tax was lower in real dollars that in 2007,” Stahmer. “You can do that for so long and then you need some catch-cup.
Eiden predicted that the median value on Rogers homes will continue to grow. “We’ve never been in the $400,000s before,” he said.
Bruska said the proposed levy increase is due primarily to a balancing of the following:
• Growth-driven staffing/operational increases
• Market rate wage adjustment approved by council in July 2022 union contracts and personnel costs programed across all departments inflationary and rate increases, contracted service agreements, utility, insurance, and technology increases
• Updated revenue projections
• CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) equipment replacement debt, and capital reserve funds
The city’s bond rating was affirmed during the bonding process in 2021 at AA+, one step below the highest rating of AAA. “The city is on solid financial ground, as illustrated by the city’s Financial Management Plan, annual financial report and the city’s bond rating,” Bruska’s memo said.
“This is a significant accomplishment for a community with Rogers’ population and size, while growth and development continue to occur,” the memo said.
Primary factors when considering the budget, the memo said, include:
• Increase in total tax capacity of 21%, including new growth and development, as well as increasing valuations and stabilization of market values due to economic health
• Funding of street reconstruction through the city’s Pavement Management Plan/Franchise Fees
• Use of the Financial Management Plan and 5-year planning goals
• Funding and utilization of CIP reserves for new and/or replacement buildings, equipment, unpaved streets, park, and trails to reduce future borrowing costs and to take advantage of opportunities to leverage outside grant/partnership funding for such items
• Council and staff seeking partners to meet infrastructure needs through federal, state, county, and school funding, or other grant funding opportunities
• Council and staff trying to find resources to decrease pressures through legislation and when possible, other revenue sources than taxation.
In 2019, a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) of 0.25% was passed in Rogers, with the revenues earmarked to fund park, trail, and community recreation infrastructure.
The city council and staff will continue to refine the budget to identify any additional efficiencies in service delivery, cost reductions or revenue opportunities, Bruska said. “Hennepin County also revises final tax capacity information used for tax rate calculation through year end,” she said, adding that tax rate estimates are subject to “slight variations.”
