Rogers approves $11.36M levy for 2023

The Rogers Lions Club presented a check in the amount of $25,000 at the Rogers City Council meeting on Dec. 13 to the Rogers Police Department. Pictured, from left are: Police Chief Dan Wills, Lions Dick Engstrom, Lions Sue Halgrimson, Dr. Whitney Stock from EyeWest Vision, and Park and Recreation Director Mike Bauer. The check represents $10,000 to the police department for special equipment, $10,000 to the Rogers Buildings and Parks Fund and $5,000 to the police department for the 2022 Shop With a Cop event.

On Dec. 13, the Rogers City Council adopted and certified an $11.362 million final levy for 2023. The city is required to certify a final property tax levy for 2023 to the county auditor by Dec. 28.

The final tax levy, the same amount as the proposed levy adopted on Sept. 14, includes a general fund budget that is a 14% increase over 2022, according to Finance Director Bridget Bruska. The budget is considered balanced, she said.

