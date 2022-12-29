Rogers approves $11.36M levy for 2023

On Dec. 13, the Rogers City Council adopted and certified an $11.362 million final levy for 2023. The city is required to certify a final property tax levy for 2023 to the county auditor by Dec. 28.
The final tax levy, the same amount as the proposed levy adopted on Sept. 14, includes a general fund budget that is a 14% increase over 2022, according to Finance Director Bridget Bruska. The budget is considered balanced, she said.
The taxes on a median valued $421,000 residential property in Rogers will increase $181 a year, or $15 a month. Taxable market value has consistently increased over the year due to an increase in home values and new growth in the city, Bruska said.
Between 25% and 26% of Roger’s residential property taxes go to the city, she said. The rest goes to county, school district, special districts, and other districts, according to Bruska. City taxes account for 68.95% of the city’s revenue, she said.
Of the city’s revenue, 25% goes to general government, 39% goes to public safely, 13% is allotted to Public Works, and 10% goes to culture and recreation.
The levy increase is due primarily to a balancing of the following, according to Bruska: Growth-driven staffing/operational increases, union contracts and personnel costs programmed across all departments, updated revenue projections, inflationary and rate increases, contracted service agreements, utility insurance, and technology increases and CIP equipment replacement and facility planning.
“For the last several years, Rogers’ rates have been comparable to Hennepin County and surrounding cities,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said. “We’re still in the bottom two to four of the 40 cities in Hennepin County.”
He added that Rogers has platted 1,800 lots over the last three to four years. “That brings in more taxes and need for services,” he said.
Mayor Rick Ihli noted that the City Council has deliberately kept the levy rates considerably lower for the last three years. “We are really cognizant of keeping the levy down, but you can only do that for so long,” Ihli said.
Councilor Mark Eiden said he believes Rogers city officials are “making good use of resources. “We’re smart about those things,” Eiden said. “We’ve been using money wisely to pay off debt and save money. It’s good sound fiscal management. All of our planning is forward-looking.”
Other matters
In other action, the council:
• Approved water service installation/cost share on Main Street and Church Avenue. The council previously approved the installation of new water service at 12901 Main Street to facilitate service needed to add fire suppression to the building now occupied by R Social restaurant. The city in 2021 committed up to $10,00 to install the new service.
The most recent requests came from the owners of 12905 Main St. (Canfield building) and 21418 Church Ave., both requesting a similar arrangement for those properties to rehab and change the mix of uses in those buildings, again requiring fire suppression with upsized water services.
Stahmer noted that when building uses are changed, owners are required to bring services up to code, including water services.
Based on quotes received for the projects, the council voted to cap the city’s cost at $20,000 on the 12905 Main Street resolution, and at $15,000 for the Church Avenue project. “These two properties are a little more complicated,” Stahmer said.
Building owner Ashie Wahba said, “We’re spending a lot of money and trying to protect our assets. We want to do it the right way. I need my water.”
Added Councilor Mark Eiden, “I have an interest in downtown redevelopment. We’re glad you’re here. We want to work collaboratively with you.”
• Acknowledged the departure of Councilor Bruce Gorecki, following eight years of service. Gorecki did not seek re-election in the November election.
“I’ve known Bruce for many years; we grew up in the same town,” Ihli said. “We will miss him on the council. We appreciate all his hard work for the city. He’s done a great job.”
Gorecki said he is proud of what the council has accomplished during his tenure, including dealing with fiscal disparities, the pavement management program, getting a building at Lions Park, and forward movement on downtown redevelopment.
“I am happy I was part of that,” Gorecki said. He added that he “couldn’t be happier” with the quality replacements the city has found in recent years, with its selection of a new police chief, finance director, and Public Works director.
• Accepted a $10,000 donation from the Rogers Lions Club to the Rogers Police Department for the purchase of three NOPTIC thermal imaging camera systems for the department’s squad cars. The small thermal cameras will be mounted on the squads’ A-pillar spotlights and be viewed on the in-squad computers. “This technology will allow officers to see heat sources in the dark up to 300 yards away, such as suspects or missing persons, that we cannot see with the naked eye,” Police Chief Dan Wills said.
The council also accepted donations of $5,000 from the Rogers Lions and $1,000 from EyeWest Vision for the city’s 2022 Shop with a Cop Event, held Dec. 14. Children from families in need who participate are identified by school resource officers, Wills said. Each child was given $175 to buy gifts for his or her family. The shopping outing was followed by a pizza and gift-wrapping party, he said.
The Rogers Lions’ donation totaled $25,000, including $10,000 for the thermal imagers, $5,000 for Shop with a Cop, and $10,000 for the Building and Park Board, according to Wills.
• Accepted donations of $4,000 from Freedom Church, $1,000 from Advanced Extrusion, Inc., $500 from Minnesota Municipal Beverage, and $20 from Helen and Sherri Adams to be used for fitness and exercise equipment for the Fire and Police Departments.
• Accepted a $2,500 donation from Mullin Wealth Management for the garden stage area of the 21st Century Bank Event Center, in addition to its earlier $5,000 donation, plus a donation of $1,500 for a park bench in memory of Norman Volkers.
• Accepted a donation to the Rogers Fire and Police Departments from Nancy Schlecht, designating $5,000 from an insurance policy upon her passing, in acknowledgment of service from the city.
