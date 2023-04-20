Two Maple Grove city employees have been hired to become department heads in the city of Rogers.
Their hiring was approved at an April 11 meeting of the Rogers City Council meeting. Each will earn an annual salary of $139,922.
Brett Angell, currently serving as the assistant Community and Economic Development director for the city of Maple Grove, has been hired as the new Community Development director in Rogers.
Patrick Farrens, currently serving as the Deputy Fire Chief for Prevention and Emergency Management for the city of Maple Grove, will become fire chief in Rogers, effective May 1.
Brett Angell
Angell succeeds Paul Moretto, who was Community Development director in Rogers from October 2022 until he resigned on March 31, 2023.
“This has been a little bit of a long process to get stability at this position,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer told the City Council.
Citing Angell’s experience in planning as well as heavy economic development experience, Stahmer said Angell has “a unique set of skills we have not had in that department in the past.”
“Staff believes that Brett has the knowledge, skills and ability to lead and transform the Community Development Department along with recently hired City Planner Alec Henderson,” said a memo from Stahmer to the City Council.
Prior to his current job in Maple Grove, Angell previously was Brooklyn Center’s Business and Workforce Development specialist.
“Brett also served as a city/county planner for both Carver County and the city of Andover, going back to 2013,” Stahmer’s memo said.
Angell is an AICP (American Planning Association) certified planner, as well as an Economic Development Finance Professional (National Development Council.) “The EDFP certification, in particular, requires three years of intensive coursework in economic development and development finance for certification,” Stahmer’s memo said.
In addition, he said Angell has “substantial experience with business outreach/business recruitment and retention, establishing/leading business consortium groups, Minnesota DEED (Department of Employment and Economic Development) grants, development finance, commercial and residential platting/development, and zoning administration.
Patrick Farrens
Farrens will succeed Brad Feist, who has served with the Rogers Fire Department for 39 years, including 26 years as chief.
“As Council is aware, Chief Feist has announced his retirement effective April 28,” said a memo from Stahmer. “We wish him well in retirement and thank him for his service to the community.”
Stahmer told the council Farrens was the unanimous top candidate of five persons who were interviewed by three separate interview panels.
“He currently supervises six full-time staff in addition to providing direction/supervision to nearly 100 paid-on-call firefighters,” Stahmer’s memo said.
Farrens has a bachelor’s degree in fire science and master’s degree in public administration, plus an emergency management certification. He also currently serves on the Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team, Stahmer said.
Prior to his job in Maple Grove, Farrens served as the assistant emergency manager and fire marshal in Gladstone, Missouri. He also previously served as a firefighter/inspector/engineer in the Army National Guard for 14 years.
Farrens will be formally sworn in at a City Council meeting at the end of May, Stahmer said.
