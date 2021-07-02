A stand-alone, full-service car wash will be permitted in the Regional Employment Center zoning district in Rogers, following the City Council’s approval June 22 of an ordinance amending the city code.
The amendment came in response to a request in April from CWP West Corp., along with its concept plan for a stand-alone automated car wash on the former Burger King site at 21421 S. Diamond Lake Road.
Prior to the council’s vote last week, Rogers city code did not allow a car wash as a stand-alone use, according to Max Pattsner, Rogers associate planner. However, he said there is a smaller existing car wash: Touch’em All Car Wash, at 21675 137th Ave. N.
Cities in and outside of the Twin Cities metro area contacted by Rogers staff all allow car washes “in some capacity,” Pattsner said.
He said such facilities in Rogers are limited to locating one-quarter of a mile from Interstate 94, and that the city wants to avoid placing them next to residential uses.
The applicant’s proposal for a car wash is slated to be presented to the Rogers Planning Commission in August. Among the conditions in that proposal are that the car wash hours will be limited to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and that overhead doors will remain closed during off-peak hours unless a vehicle is entering or exiting.
“This is a piece of property that has been vacant for quite some time; this will put it to good use,” Mayor Rick Ihli said.
agreement between Rogers, ISD 728
The council also approved on its consent agenda, without discussion, a two-year Law Enforcement Services agreement between Independent School District 728 and the city of Rogers that will provide for school resource officers (SRO) at the Rogers schools.
The contract contains the same language as the previous contract, except that officers will receive a salary increase of 4.5% in each year. Each officer serving as an SRO in the schools also will be required to have two hours of training per calendar year from a list of training events that have been reviewed and approved by Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills.
The salary increase is the same increase the city of Elk River negotiated with ISD 728, according to a memo to the council from Assistant City Administrator/City Clerk Stacy Scharber.
Payment in 2021-22 will be $52,830 per officer; payment in 2022-23 will be $55,207 per officer, to be paid from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.
Pre-authorized Rogers High School events at which the officers will be on duty include:
• Hockey games — Two officers for boys’ home games and one officer for girls’ home games
• Football games — Two to three officers per home game
• RHS prom grand march, dinner and dance — Up to two officers
• RHS homecoming parade and events, including parade and dance — Up to two officers for the parade; up to two officers for the dance
• RHS graduation — Up to four officers
Other events will have police presence on an as-needed basis.
As part of the agreement, police will be allowed to “inspect and copy any public records maintained by the school, including student directory information such as yearbooks.” However, police may not inspect and/or copy private educational data except in emergency situations. School officials may disclose to the police information needed to respond to an emergency situation, “based on the seriousness of the threat to someone’s health or safety.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
• Approved a two-factor authentication project, at a cost of $16,828 from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
According to Jason Greninger, Rogers information systems director, the city until now has used passwords as the primary method for identifying someone. The new method will require a user to provide a password as well as a second factor, such as a security token or fingerprint to access email and online file storage data.
“Passwords no longer provide adequate ID,” Greninger said. “We need multiple layers of security.”
• Approved the hiring of David Cody as custodian. Cody has owned and operated his own janitorial service since 1993 and works for a local trucking firm. “Mr. Cody possesses the skills and work ethic necessary to succeed in this position, and came highly recommended by our previous custodian,” Scharber said.
