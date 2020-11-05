By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
At the Oct. 27 Rogers City Council meeting, City Administrator Steve Stahmer updated the council on the city’s March 17 emergency declaration outlining Rogers’ plan for operation during the pandemic.
The declaration provides an exception to the city’s purchasing power, allowing staff to make expenditures exceeding $5,000 without approval from the City Council on COVID-19-related items or items paid through CARES. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27.
All of the expenditures are documented, Stahmer said, and will be part of a single audit.
Stahmer said the city plans to keep the declaration in place, noting that the numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing locally and nationally.
“The next two or three months could be some of the worst,” Stahmer said. “Rogers has seen the number of positive tests more than double since Aug. 13. City staff has seen more staffing impacts the last two or three weeks.”
The original proclamation allowing the city council to conduct hybrid meetings — now live meetings but still offered via Zoom — will continue, Stahmer said.
The regulations regarding restaurant operations will remain in place until two weeks after those regulations are lifted by the state, according to Stahmer.
“This has gone on longer than most of us thought it would in the beginning,” he said.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a final plat and master planned unit development (PUD) agreement for Skye Meadows.
U.S. House Corporation (Lennar) plans to build a 345-unit mixed residential development on six current farm fields comprising 129 acres on Territorial Road (County Road 116) and Wood Lane, three-quarters of a mile west of the Territorial Road/Main Street/County Road 150 intersection.
The single-family detached homes are similar to those in Laurel Creek.
The application for final plat for the first addition includes 40 total units: 16 single-family homes and 24 townhomes, according to Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator.
• Approved a resolution authorizing an amendment to a grant contract between the city of Rogers and the state of Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for Graco.
The Rogers City Council earlier approved tax increment financing (TIF) assistance to Graco Minnesota, Inc., and a related Minnesota DEED MIF (Minnesota Investment Fund) grant application.
On June 12, the council approved the establishment of a nine-year TIF district to assist Graco with a 437,715-square-foot manufacturing and distribution expansion of its existing 327,090-square-foot facility at 20500 David A. Koch Ave. in Rogers.
Based on earlier estimates by Jason Aarsvold, a financial advisor with Ehlers & Associates, the project is expected to generate a present value of approximately $1.15 million in tax increment over the life of the district, according to Stahmer.
The expansion is expected to retain more than 400 current jobs, and add 95 new jobs over five years.
According to Stahmer, Rogers worked with Hennepin County and DEED to help secure an assistance package to land the development in Rogers. “The company was making their expansion decisions between Rogers and existing company facilities in two other states, based upon the relative costs/benefits of the three locations,” Stahmer said in a memo to the city council.
Hennepin County awarded the proposed project more than $800,000 in grant funds, “by far the largest such grant ever provided by that program,” Stahmer said. DEED awarded $700,000 in funding, and an additional $800,000 through its Jobs Creation Fund, Stahmer said.
He said Graco has two years to meet job/wage and investment goals, or they are required to request an extension from DEED through the city of Rogers. Graco has created 39 of the 54 jobs stipulated in the agreement, according to Stahmer.
The council’s action last week provides for a one-year extension of the goal deadline, through Sept. 30, 2021, pending approval by DEED.
• Approved hiring Brianna Anderson as the city’s Recreation and Facilities coordinator. Rogers received 99 applications for the position and conducted phone interviews with 20 candidates and Zoom interviews with six finalists, according to Mike Bauer, Recreation and Facilities director.
Anderson currently is the recreation programmer in Burnsville. She also has experience as a recreation program assistant in Eagan. She has a degree in recreation administration and family social science from the University of Minnesota.
• Approved release of a water tower easement for the Fletcher Bypass. City-owned property along Burlington Northern Railroad will be used to develop an elevated water tower, according to Public Works Director John Seifert. He said the property also will provide an opportunity for the community to facilitate telecommunications tower siting, and designation of necessary road right-of-way for the Fletcher Bypass.
