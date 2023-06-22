On June 13, the Rogers City Council accepted the city’s 2022 audit, as presented by Andrew Berg, CPA and partner with Abdo, a Twin Cities-based accounting firm.

Berg said the city received an unmodified opinion (the highest-level opinion that may be issued on the financial statements), citing its “good financial trends and metrics.”

