The Rockford City Council has approved contracts with Jonah and the Whales, Hitchville, Belfast Cowboys and Chris Hawkey for performances at the fifth edition of Rocktoberfest, planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Riverside Park.
The City Council approved contracts for the bands and the stage, sound, lights and technician at its Tuesday, July 27 meeting. At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
ROCKTOBERFEST
The annual local music festival will return after a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. The city will partner with the Rockford/Greenfield Chamber of Commerce, Rockford Fire Department Auxiliary and the Rockford Area Historical Society to put on the outdoor event.
Food, beverages and a beer garden will be available to visitors. The Auxiliary will handle food service at the Riverside Park Shelter and conduct a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for the fire department. The Historical Society will run the beer garden and the Chamber of Commerce will support marketing and publication efforts. The city of Rockford will cover administrative and financial aspects of the bands, stage and lighting.
The featured artists will include Chris Hawkey, a country singer from Minneapolis. Jonah and the Whales will perform rock, techno, top 40 and classic hits. Hitchville has been an attraction at regional country festivals. Belfast Cowboys is a Minneapolis group who performs rock, blues, roots and soul sounds.
City Administrator Dan Madsen said total expenses would add up to $39,900. They will include event band costs, marketing and advertising, law enforcement and security and incidentals and materials. Revenues for Rocktoberfest would come from donations, event partners and the Economic Development Authority.
WRIGHT COUNTY SHERIFF’S CONTRACT
Turning to the subject of law enforcement, the city council approved Rockford’s contract with the Wright County Sheriff’s office for law enforcement in 2022 at a cost of $84.20 per hour and in 2023 at a cost of $86.75 per hour. The cost per hour in 2022 is up by $2.45 from the cost per hour in 2021.
The contract calls for 4,380 hours of service annually. The Sheriff’s Office would provide 24-hour call and general service.
HOT BOX FOR ASPHALT
The city council also approved the purchase of a hot box for the public works department from STEPP Manufacturing at a cost of $26,186.10.
The hot box was on the state contract bid list. STEPP will provide a unit that has been used for demonstrations, thus saving the city 10% off of the bid list.
The hot box transports hot asphalt from the plant to places where streets are being patched. The asphalt is kept hot by closing the doors on the hot box and heating the material with a diesel burner. Without a hot box, the asphalt cools down too quickly. It starts setting up on the way to patching sites and does not compact properly in the road for long-term durability.
During the past several years, Rockford has borrowed a hot box from Wright County. However, the city has had trouble fitting into the county’s schedule. Rockford’s streets are aging, and public works crews are doing an increasing amount of asphalt patching.
OTHER
The city council also:
APPROVED the development contract for Rockford Landings, a nine-acre multi-use development at 9000 County Road 50.
APPROVED a permit that allows the Rockford Area Historical Society to sell raffle tickets for a quilt from August through Dec. 4. Drawing for the quilt will be at the Ames-Florida Stork House on Dec. 4 during Crow River Christmas.
APPROVED a contract with Mike’s Utility and Facility Cleaning Services for janitorial services in city buildings.
