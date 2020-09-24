The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Sept. 8, decided not to hold a special election to fill the council seat recently occupied by Ted Hill. Instead, the city will request citizens to express interest in the job and then go through an interview process.
Hill submitted his resignation, effective Aug. 31, because he and his family are moving out of the city. He said his family was downsizing its living arrangements and had failed to find affordable housing in Rockford. The City Council accepted his resignation at its last meeting and declared his position as vacant on Sept. 8.
Hill had served on the council for almost six years. He was elected in November 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Slightly more than two years remain in the four-year term.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
VACANT COUNCIL SEAT
City Administrator Dan Madsen said the City Council could choose to hold a special election to fill the vacant council seat, appoint a temporary city councilor until a special election can be held or appoint a city councilor for the entire two plus years remaining in the term. State law requires city councils to fill vacancies within a reasonable amount of time.
Madsen estimated that February would be the soonest that the city could hold a special election. He recommended that the council appoint someone to the seat sooner rather than later. With a four-member council, making some decisions might be difficult, especially when a super-majority vote is required.
Mayor Renee Hafften said holding a special election would be expensive. Other city councilors agreed.
City Councilor Scott Seymour said that he went through an interview process before he was appointed to fill a vacant council seat. The council directed Madsen to follow a similar process for seeking a new city councilor.
2021 PROPERTY TAX LEVY
Turning to the subject of city finances, the City Council heard a report from Finance Director Jennifer Swendsen about the process of putting together a preliminary General Fund budget for 2021, along with the setting of the property tax levy for taxes payable in 2021.
Swendsen asked the council for direction on whether the preliminary levy should have a 0%, 1%, 2% or 3% increase.
City Administrator Madsen recommended that the council set the preliminary levy increase at 2%. Rockford should be cautious in budget planning for 2021 in case state aid to cities is reduced. Minnesota is facing a sizable budget deficit. He noted that Rockford has until the end of December to set the final 2021 property tax levy. Rockford can reduce the final levy but state law will not allow the city to set a final levy higher than the preliminary levy.
The City Council is scheduled to set the preliminary property tax levy for 2021 at its Sept. 22 meeting. The city is required to certify the preliminary levy to Hennepin and Wright Counties by Sept. 30 and the final levy by Dec. 31.
Property taxes pay a major portion of Rockford’s General Fund, which finances the city’s operating expenses. The tax levy also raises money to pay Rockford’s annual installments on city debts.
ROCKFORD HISTORICAL SOCIETY BUDGET
Continuing with the subject of finances, the City Council heard the annual budget request from Kathy Ehlers, board chair for the Rockford Area Historical Society. The RAHS gets its funds from the city, proceeds raised at events, donors and charitable gambling.
Ehlers said RAHS finances have suffered because of state pandemic restrictions on the size of public gatherings and loss of charitable gambling proceeds normally raised in restaurants and bars. In 2020 the pandemic is responsible for lost revenue for the society of $36,000 to date. The RAHS board is thinking about looking for corporate sponsors.
The society did manage to raise $2,500 at its annual Speakeasy Fund raiser in March, Ehlers said. RAHS will hold its annual quilt raffle on Dec. 5. The society can host gatherings of fewer than 10 people if they are not inside the Ames Florida Stork House.
The society’s goal is to enter 2021 with $10,000 so it can plan events, she said. At a minimum, RAHS needs money to keep up maintenance of the Stork House. Otherwise, the building will fall into a state of disrepair.
OTHER
The City Council also:
LEARNED that federal CARES Act funds will pay for expenses incurred by the Rockford Fire Department while responding to medical calls related to COVID-19, hours spent by city staff in creating COVID-19 policies, hours spent on COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting, purchases of hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment and purchase for the public works department of a fogger to spray and sanitize areas. Rockford has until Nov. 15 to spend CARES funds.
APPROVED the final plat for the fourth addition of the Parkwood residential subdivision. Developer Lennar submitted a plat that shows 27 single-family lots.
APPROVED rental of Riverside Park by the Rockford Lions, Thousand Hearts Crow River Serve Day, RiverWorks Community Development, the Rockford Middle School Band Program, Crow River Christmas, Rockford Area Seniors and the Rockford River Days Committee for events and meetings.
