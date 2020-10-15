Citing concerns about uncertain economic times, the Rockford City Council has set the city’s 2021 preliminary property tax levy at $1,736,208, an increase of $34,308 (1.98%) over the final property tax levy for 2020.
The city must certify its preliminary property tax levy for 2021 to Wright and Hennepin Counties by Sept. 30 and its final property tax levy and General Fund Budget to the two counties by the end of the year.
City Administrator Dan Madsen recommended the preliminary levy increase to the council at its Sept. 24 meeting. He noted that the final levy can be equal to or lower than the preliminary levy but not higher. Setting an increase in the preliminary levy would enable the city to respond to unexpected expenses as it moves into 2021. In December, the council could decide to set the final 2021 property tax levy at a lower level.
Wright and Hennepin Counties are poised to send estimated 2021 property tax notices to individual property owners this fall. The total individual property tax bill will be estimated from preliminary tax levies submitted by all the taxing jurisdictions in which a property is located – county, school district, city and watershed district.
The size of an individual 2021 property tax bill will be based about the assessed valuation of the property that was set this past spring by county assessors.
Each year Rockford’s property tax levy pays for city General Fund operating expenses and installments on city debt.
PARKWOOD 4TH ADDITION DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT
On Sept. 24, the City Council also took up other business. The council approved a development agreement between the city and developer Lennar for the 4th addition to the Parkwood residential subdivision. The agreement allows for construction of 27 homes.
