The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Nov. 10, approved grants to five local businesses and two non-profit organizations to assist them with financial challenges encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
GRANTS TO BUSINESSES, NONPROFITS
City Administrator Dan Madsen asked for and got City Council approval of $10,000 grants to the Rockford Lions, Clays LLC, Red Vest LLC, Brothers Eatery and Billy’s Bar and Grill. RiverWorks Food Shelf landed a $15,000 grant and ABC Lettering will get an $8,000 grant, provided that the company submits additional paperwork.
Money for the grants will come from Rockford’s allotment of federal CARES Act funds. The CARES Act allots money to cities based upon the size of their populations. Rockford was allotted $330,744 to pay for expenses incurred while dealing with the pandemic. The expenses must not be part of the city’s budget as of March 1. CARES money that is not spent by Nov. 15 must be returned.
CITY CARES ACT PURCHASES
Continuing with the topic of CARES Act funds, the City Council approved a third batch of city purchases at the Nov. 10 meeting and a fourth batch at a Nov. 13 special meeting, during which the council certified results from the Nov. 3 General Election.
On Nov. 10, the council approved use of CARES Act funds for upgrades to the Public Works, City Hall, City Council Chambers and Fire Department conference centers for distanced meetings and teleconferences. Sherburne Wright Cable Commission proposed the upgrades at a cost of $36,105.
The City Council also approved CARES Act money for purchase of a Lucas machine for the Rockford Fire Department. The machine reduces contact of firefighters with a patient in cardiac failure from as many as 10 or more down to three. A Lucas machine makes chest compressions more consistent, thus improving chances of survival for the patient.
On Nov. 13, approved the last batch of city CARES Act purchases.
The first purchase was webcams for all city staff computers, including Public Works and the Fire Chief. The webcams would enable staff to teleconference from their computers and workstations with other staff and consultants without needing to meet in person. Each webcam will cost $179.99. Total cost is $2,125.91.
A second purchase was for Public Works phones that are the same and on the same network as City Hall phones. These phones can be taken home and used remotely to limit trips to the office. Total cost is $247.78.
The third purchase was for laptop computers for the City Council, city staff and public works vehicles to enable them to work at a distance or in the field. The laptops have built in cameras that make them capable of ZOOM meetings.
City Administrator Madsen got council approval to use Rockford’s remaining CARES Act funds to cover payroll costs of Rockford’s contract with the sheriff’s office during the CARES Act period.
CARES ACT FUNDS FROM CITY OF GREENFIELD
In related business on Nov. 13, the City Council accepted $22,000 in CARES Act funds from the city of Greenfield to support the Rockford Fire Department. The money will be applied to the fire department payroll during the CARES Act coverage period.
OTHER
In other business on Nov. 10, the City Council:
APPROVED purchase and installation of an awning that would keep rain and snow out of the RiverWorks Food Shelf building on Main Street for just over $1,800.
APPROVED hiring of a general maintenance worker for the Public Works Department. The position is being offered to Jason Styve, who has experience with Delano Public Works Department.
