Laura Franklin is Rockford’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year.
She received the award from Rockford Mayor Renee Hafften at the Tuesday, May 25 Rockford City Council meeting. Hafften said, “Your dedication to the community is greatly appreciated.”
At the meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
VOLUNTEER OF YEAR
The city requested nominations for Volunteer of the Year from the community, and the city council selected Franklin.
City Councilor Denise Willenbring nominated Franklin. “I have observed Laura first hand tirelessly serving the community in many capacities and always with a kind and caring approach that undoubtedly will make a difference in the lives of all ages for years to come,” Willenbring said.
Franklin is treasurer the Rockford Education Foundation that seeks funds to support and enhance education and maximize students’ potential, Willenbring continued. She also is Board President for the Rockford-Greenfield Chamber of Commerce, an organization that works to improve the economic, civic and cultural interests of the community.
In addition, Franklin serves on the 1,000 Hearts Steering Committee, which organizes 1,000 Hearts Serve Day. She works full-time as a credit analyst at BankWest to find ways to approve funding to the Rockford business community and surrounding cities, Willenbring said.
Franklin is married to Brian, mother of two children who attend Rockford schools and an active Girl Scout leader.
After receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award, Franklin voiced her enthusiasm about this year’s 1,000 Hearts Serve Day, which happened on May 22. “All of our projects are completely full of volunteers,” she said.
At lunchtime, the RiverWorks food truck served over 300 hamburgers and 100 hotdogs and donated all of the free will donations to Project Give Back, Franklin said. The proceeds will help a family in the community with medical expenses.
HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF VISITS
Turning to other business, the city council heard from Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson.
He said, “It has been a tough year, with George Floyd, the pandemic, Davante Wright shot in Brooklyn Center, cops under pressure in Brooklyn Center. Cops had to take over to make sure the city police department did not burn down. This came with harsh criticism from some people about our tools and what we do in a riot situation. I will stand by my staff for what they did.”
Hutchinson continued, “In my county the police department burned down. It not only affects our community, it affects us nationally.”
He added, “We’re in a critical time, with six and eight year old girls being shot while jumping on a trampoline. What happens in Minneapolis affects everybody in the metro area. I’m asking for support from you all and citizens saying, ‘Enough is enough.’”
“We’re going to protect our community, train our cops better and give them more tools to make them successful. Also police reform. Police reform is good.”
Hutchinson said his department is involved in an initiative to reduce violent crime metro wide. The Community Outreach Division is deploying ice cream trucks and giving away bikes.
“Nothing is more important to me than community relations,” he said.
EAGLE SCOUT PROJECT
The city council also reviewed a proposal for an Eagle Scout project that would replace the flag pole at Riverside Park, move it to a new location, add plantings and landscaping and give a cleaner view of the park. Also, a red pine would be removed, and another tree might be planted elsewhere.
Boy Scout Parker Abed got council approval for the project. He expected it to take two weekends for most of the work. The best possible dates are June 5 – 19, June 27 – July 2 and July 6 – 12. Abed is seeking donations to pay for the project. The most costly items are the flagpole ($2,688.67) and tree removal ($1,000 - $1,500).
MOVIE IN THE PARK
City Administrator Dan Madsen invited the community to a Movie in the Park, at dusk, Friday, June 4. The movie will be “The Croods, A New Age,” rated PG. Concessions will be available.
OTHER
The city council also:
HEARD the first quarter city financial report from Rockford Finance Manager Jennifer Swendsen.
APPROVED the sale at a public auction of two pieces of equipment that are no longer in use – a 1992 Toro Olathe Sweeper and a 1981 International Fire Truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.