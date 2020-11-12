The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Oct. 27, looked at purchases of equipment that would help city employees do their jobs while socially distance themselves from each other and the public. The council directed city staff to purchase the equipment with money allotted to Rockford under the federal CARES Act.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
CARES ACT PURCHASES
City Administrator Dan Madsen said the federal CARES Act allots money to cities based upon the size of their populations. Rockford was allotted $330,744 to pay for expenses incurred while dealing with the pandemic. The expenses must not be part of the city’s budget as of March 1. CARES money that is not spent by Nov. 15 must be returned.
Madsen asked for and got City Council approval for Rockford to spend CARES money on three types of equipment.
The first purchase is a copier/scanner for the Public Works Department at a cost of $9,190 (sale price combined with state contract price for a model listed at $25,902 retail.) Madsen said this is the same model as the one situated at Rockford City Hall. With the additional copier/scanner, public works employees would no longer need to come to city hall.
The second purchase is equipment that will enable public works staffers to access remotely the Scada System that controls the wastewater treatment process. Cost of the equipment and software is $4,203 plus tax.
The third purchase is five iPads for the Rockford Fire Department at a total cost of $5,438. This is without tax or cell service agreements. Each of the fire department’s five primary vehicles will be equipped with an iPad that will enable firefighters to respond more quickly to calls and communicate with medical professionals about resources needed at calls.
CARES MONEY FOR ELECTION
In related business, the City Council approved a memorandum of understanding about the use of CARES Act funds for the 2020 Minnesota primary and general elections. Wright County has allotted $1,860 to Rockford for election related expenses incurred because of the pandemic. Rockford must provide 20% in matching funds.
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT
Continuing with business related to city finances, the City Council heard a third-quarter report from Rockford Finance Director Jennifer Swendsen. Revenues have been “very good” and the overall picture for the General Fund looks good, she said. The General Fund pays for city operating expenses and service on the city’s debt.
Building permit revenue has helped city finances, Swendsen said. This year Rockford has issued 34 new home construction permits and one commercial permit for Kwik Trip. The city also has seen an increase in permits for deck construction, reroofing, residing and remodeling projects. To date, Rockford has issued 181 permits that generated $163,948 in the license and permits category.
Building permits and resulting revenues this year are close to 2006 levels, Madsen said.
DELANO ROCKFORD HOCKEY
Turning to the subject of hockey, the City Council approved a request from the Delano Area Youth Hockey Association to use the city’s outdoor hockey rink from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays for youth hockey practices.
WARMING HOUSE WILL BE CLOSED
In related business, Madsen said the warming house for Rockford’s skating rinks will be closed because the facility has very little ventilation. He knew of no way to disinfect the facility and make the inside environment safe for a warming house attendant and users of the rinks.
