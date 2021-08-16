Wright County has approved a grant of up to $17,000 to help the city of Rockford pay for safety equipment for the pedestrian crossing at Maple Street and Highway 55.
The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, July 13, approved a grant agreement with Wright County and directed staff to order purchase and installation of the equipment, called a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon. The agreement expires on Oct. 31.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
RAPID FLASHING BEACON
Rockford City Engineer Steve Hegland outlined costs for the rapid flashing beacon project. Design Electric Inc. quoted an $18,305 cost to supply and install the base system. A crosswalk illumination light is an additional option at a cost of roughly $2,000. The light would be mounted on the top of the pole assemblies.
Hegland recommended purchase of the crosswalk illumination light. Highway 55 and the northern landing of the crosswalk have lighting, but the southern landing does not.
The city council authorized staff to purchase both the base flashing beacon system and the crosswalk illumination light. Rockford will need a permit from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the flashing beacon system.
OFFICIAL CITY LOGO
Turning to the subject of Rockford’s official city logo, the city council debated whether to go with a modern R in a blue color scheme or continue with the old bridge logo in a green color scheme.
City Administrator Dan Madsen said the city drafted the new R logo in 2020 for use on clothing and small ads. However, the council has taken no action on which logo should officially represent the city. Prime Advertising has asked which logo should be used on the city website.
Staff and council members commented that the bridge in the logo no longer exists and likely never existed in Rockford, and also the river in the logo does not look like the Crow River. The city council voted to use the contemporary R as the city’s official logo.
OTHER
The city council also:
APPROVED a resolution ending Rockford’s state of emergency due to the pandemic.
ASKED staff for more information on the impact on property owners of the different methods of setting special assessments for the 2022 infrastructure improvement project.
APPROVED the request of the Rockford Lions for a lawful gambling permit for a paddle wheel, raffle and pull-tabs during Rockford River Days at Riverside Park.
APPROVED the request of Rockford Fire Relief for a permit to hold a raffle on or about Saturday, Oct. 2.
