The Rockford City Council has been putting together a Small Business Relief Grant Program using federal CARES Act funds. The council officially enacted the program at its Tuesday, Oct. 13, meeting and set an application deadline for Friday, Oct. 30.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
CARES ACT GRANT PROGRAM
City Administrator Dan Madsen reviewed details of Rockford’s Small Business Relief Grant Program. He recommended starting the business program with $40,000 and the non-profit program with $45,000. Funding for these programs can be increased, but Rockford wants to leave enough CARES Act money to make purchases for city operations and staff and community safety. Investing $85,000 in grants would leave $169,064 for city CARES Act purchases.
Rockford is advertising the grant program by communicating directly with nonprofits and local businesses, with assistance from the Chamber of Commerce. Staff would bring final grant awards to the Nov. 10 City Council meeting for approval.
For information, visit the city of Rockford website at cityofrockford.org or call city hall at 763-477-6565 weekdays between 8 and 4:30 p.m.
CITY CARES ACT PURCHASES
In related business, the City Council approved city equipment purchases with federal CARES Act funds. Purchases must not be part of Rockford’s budget as of March 27, and they must be necessary expenditures due to the pandemic. Rockford has been allotted $330,744 in CARES money, based upon city population. The city must send any unused CARES money back to the counties after Nov. 15.
So far Rockford has spent $17,724 in CARES money for personal protective equipment.
The City Council authorized future CARES purchases for improving the city website for reducing in-person communication between staff and the public and amongst staffers, along with improving communication, providing faster remote payment of utility bills and supporting remote accounts payable work by staff. These costs amount to $28,699.
Also, the council authorized $30,255 for electronic equipment, such as virtual meeting equipment, temperature/ health detection equipment, distance monitoring equipment and mobile computer equipment.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED repair of failing asphalt on Bleck Drive and Spruce Court. Both will get a mill and overlay at a total cost of $8,714. The council awarded the project to DMJ Asphalt.
APPROVED replacement of a fire hydrant on Maple Street. The old hydrant was hit and is not operational. Burschville Construction will dig out the old hydrant and replace it and pavement damaged by the repair at a total cost of $9,500.
PROCLAIMED Oct. 15 as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day to support parents who experienced death of a child during pregnancy and during early childhood.
APPROVED rental of the gazebo or shelter in Riverside Park by the Rockford Area Historical Society on Tuesday evening once a month.
