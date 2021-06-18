At its June 8 meeting, the Rockford City Council discussed traffic control and pedestrian safety measures at various locations in town, including the crossing of Highway 55 and Maple Street, and Main Street and Linden Street.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Rockford Royalty candidates introduced themselves to the council and thanked them for the continued support of their organization. In turn, the council thanked them for their assistance with community events like Movie in the Park.
TRAFFIC CONTROL, LINDEN AND MAIN
City Engineer Steve Hegland said that city staff have received multiple calls regarding the intersection of Main Street and Linden Street, since it is a four way intersection with two stop signs that are not opposite of each other.
Hegland said that there has not been a traffic study performed on these streets, but there were two reported crashes at the intersection — in addition to another that staff are aware of — in the last 10 years at this intersection.
“However, the city of Rockford has jurisdiction over both roadways at this intersection and has authority to install stop signs if the city determines there are other existing conditions at this location that warrant,“ he said. “For example, the atypical application of the existing stop signs could be considered grounds for an exception.”
Stantec — Hegland’s firm — recommends that if they do add a stop sign, they do so on the Linden side of the intersection. This would allow through traffic from Main Street, with a three way stop on the others. The council decided to move forward with pursuing the stop sign.
RRFB INSTALLATION, 55 AND MAPLE
The council also discussed the installation of a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) at Highway 55 and Maple Street, since a pedestrian crossing was added back in 2012 as part of MNDOT’s roadway improvements. Since this pedestrian crossing was built, community members and council members have noticed that the intersection is unsafe for those crossing since it is unsignalized.
Then in 2018, the Rockford Area School district received a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) grant to determine how to make it safer and more accessible for students to walk and bike. The 55-Maple intersection was flagged as a potential improvement, and discussions between SRTS and MNDOT determined that this type of beacon may be best.
Hegland recommended the council consider the solar-powered type of RRFB, which would have three mounted signals on either side of the crossing and in the median.
“They are very common, and they then can be self-sufficient,” he said.
Council member Scott Seymour recognized the improvement of this design, while also acknowledging residual concerns.
“I still fear that we are providing a sense of security that isn’t necessarily there,” he said. “It is better than what we have, but I will always have a concern that people might think it is safer than it is.”
“I would still like to make an effort to get the speed limit down,” Seymour continued, “I know this story and I just have a hard time. I believe that when they put this up, they will put the speed limit up.”
The project would cost an estimated $19,772 for the pole, base, signs and changes to the center median, and there are potential grant opportunities through the county. No specific action was taken at this meeting, but rather the council discussed its merits for a future vote.
“It’s the best we can do with a bad situation, that’s for sure,” said Seymour.
OTHER
ANNOUNCED that Rockford River Days will be back this year on Aug. 13 through 15, with headlining bands of IV Play and Big Island.
AUTHORIZED liquor licenses for six local establishments for the period of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
