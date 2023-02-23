The Rockford City Council terminated Fire Chief Ben Sanderson during a special meeting on Feb. 2, citing violations of the city’s policies and state law.
According to the council, Sanderson violated the harassment in the workplace policy, the purchase policy and the confidentiality/private data policy.
Attorney Pamela Whitmore conducted the investigation.
Appointment of the assistant fire chief
According to the investigative report related to the termination, the first complaint against the chief was made by “Witness 11” and dealt with the appointment of the assistant fire chief. The city process of appointing an assistant fire chief involves an interview committee that reviews applications, interviews candidates and talks to references to reach a decision, the report said.
The interview committee didn’t go with the chief’s recommended candidate, and the investigative report stated that Sanderson expressed frustration that he wasn’t involved with the interview process. The interview committee told the fire chief he could give them his list of pros and cons for each candidate.
Sanderson said, “I proceeded to provide the list to the hiring committee on Nov. 30 at 8:56. On Dec. 2, at 11:31, Dan Madsen contacted me by phone. We had a six-minute conversation about the hiring committee’s recommendation regarding the assistant chief position.”
On Dec. 6, Sanderson gave City Administrator and City Attorney Dan Madsen letters of recommendation from several fire department members detailing the candidate they wanted to be the assistant fire chief.
All of the letters of recommendation were in favor of the other candidate for assistant fire chief, “Witness 6.”
The report also states that there’s video evidence of the fire chief, “Witness 6,” “Witness 5,” and “Witness 3” talking about “Witness 11.” “Witness 3” wrote one of the letters of recommendation that the fire chief brought to the committee.
Personal information about “Witness 11” was also discussed during the conversation.
Privacy violations
Another violation in the report was that the fire chief shared concerns with other Fire Department members that “Witness 11” had expressed to him privately. “Witness 2” also told Sanderson about a conversation he had overheard where Fire Department members called him a “snitch” and a “spy.”
The fire chief shared this information with other members of the department.
“When I am told by a member ‘I need to discuss this with you in confidence’ or ‘I don’t want anyone to know about it’ that’s the end of it, that’s where it stays. Those kinds of conversations do not go anywhere,” Sanderson said.
The chief said these conversations with “Witness 11” and “Witness 2” were over the phone.
Sanderson stated that the department meets each month for a meeting. He said during those meetings the department discusses call counts, performance and data.
He said that the officers use this information for performance reviews of each member of the department and that everyone can view call counts. The report stated that Sanderson gave the call counts of all the firefighters (not just the two candidates for assistant fire chief) to Madsen to give to the committee.
“Did you discuss performance of fire department members with non-officers?” Madsen asked Sanderson.
The fire chief said he didn’t know. At the Feb. 2 council meeting, Madsen also asked Sanderson if he was asked to provide officers’ letters of recommendation to the committee.
“I was not asked to provide the letters of recommendation for any other officer, I felt I needed that to back my suggestion and my pros and my cons,” Sanderson said.
Demotion of two officers
The investigative report also noted that Sanderson demoted two officers. Sanderson stated on Feb. 2 that fire chief terms expire every three years, assistant chief terms expire every two years, and all other officer terms expire every year.
Officers have to apply between Oct. 1-15 every year. On Dec. 29, 2022, at the last officer meeting of the year, the current assistant fire chief was absent from the meeting.
According to Sanderson, he and the assistant fire chief are supposed to appoint members together.
Sanderson said, “Because the assistant chief was absent and not reporting for his duties, I was forced to make the decision on my own in order to keep the continuity of the Fire Department moving forward. I proceeded to eliminate one captain who had already gone on leave, and one lieutenant position.”
He stated one of the main reasons behind the demotions was responses on a survey in the department. He said members expressed on the survey that the department had too many officers.
Sanderson stated that was the reason behind his decision to decrease the member count of each squad from four to three. He said the discussion of there being too many firefighters in the department was also raised at a meeting in April 2022.
At the Feb. 2 meeting, Madsen asked Sanderson if he was aware of a memorandum that the fire chief wrote in May 2022 asking the council to increase the number of officers in squads from three to four.
Sanderson said he made the decision on which officers to eliminate based on state certifications, call counts, meeting attendance and review of the department.
“Are you aware of a situation where you went from four officers who were all occupying their positions and one of those officers was dropped out of the officer position which didn’t involve promotion, resignation, or discipline?” Attorney Mike Couri asked.
Sanderson said he couldn’t think of a situation during his time as fire chief where this happened. In the investigative report, “Witness 2” was one of the officers who was demoted on Dec. 29.
According to the report, “Witness 2” felt that the fire chief demoted him because of his support of “Witness 11.”
Change of purchase regarding the Chevy 3500 truck
The City Council originally approved the purchase of a Chevy 3500 truck and equipment. According to the report, without approval from the council, the fire chief decided to purchase a Dodge Ram truck instead of a Chevy and not to purchase some of the equipment the council approved.
Large purchases or changes of these purchases must be brought before the City Council for approval. According to the report, multiple witnesses said the fire chief indicated that he had talked to the city about the change of purchase.
However, this change of purchase was not brought before the council. Sanderson denied ever telling members of the department that he told the city about the change of purchase.
On Feb. 2, Sanderson stated that he made this decision because the price of the Chevy truck went up and the order of the truck was canceled by the seller. The fire chief then stated he was told by the seller after the order was canceled that they had a truck available that was exactly the same as the one the department had ordered before.
Sanderson said the truck wasn’t the same so he decided to go forward with purchasing a Dodge Ram instead. He also stated that he decided to not purchase some of the equipment that the council approved so that he could stay within the price range decided upon.
Credit card charge
The report also discusses a purchase that was made on the fire chief’s credit card, a city card in Sanderson’s name that is for department purchases.
“As to the credit card purchase of $86.01, this was not an authorized purchase and I did not allow this purchase to be made. The credit card was charged without my knowledge somehow and I was unaware of the charge until I was notified,” Sanderson said.
He stated he sometimes gives the card to department members so they can make purchases for the department. He asked the department for receipts of purchases they made, and none of them had a receipt that was $86.01, according to the investigative report.
Sanderson then said he has disputed this charge and that the credit card is canceled.
Decision of the council
At the end of the Feb. 2 meeting, the council unanimously voted that Sanderson violated state confidentiality and privacy policy and violated city code by demonstrating insubordination, poor morale and disrespect.
They also voted unanimously that he promoted a negative and hostile work environment that violated the city and Fire Department ethics policy and that he conducted unauthorized purchases in violation of city and state statutes.
All council members agreed that Sanderson provided false statements in the report in violation of city and Fire Department code. However, on the question of whether the chief acted in retaliation by demoting “Witness 2,” council members Mike Werman and Wyatt Gutzke voted nay.
The council decided discipline is warranted and all members of the council voted unanimously for the termination of the fire chief.
“This is not an easy decision, it’s really sad,” Rockford Mayor Renee Hafften said. “But we need to make sure we have the best people leading our fire department,”
