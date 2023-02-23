The Rockford City Council terminated Fire Chief Ben Sanderson during a special meeting on Feb. 2, citing violations of the city’s policies and state law.

According to the council, Sanderson violated the harassment in the workplace policy, the purchase policy and the confidentiality/private data policy.

