“It hurts,” said Rockford City Councilor Rick Martinson, as he moved that the City Council cancel Rocktoberfest, the annual fall music festival that usually hosts free concerts from four popular bands.
The City Council, meeting Aug. 25, approved the motion and also voted to offer the fireworks show that would have accompanied Rocktoberfest. The fireworks display is scheduled tentatively for Sept. 26.
At the meeting, the City Council also accepted the resignation of City Councilor Ted Hill.
ROCKTOBERFEST
Deputy City Clerk Audra Etzel noted that the 2020 Rockford River Days community festival was canceled because the state had limited gatherings to a maximum of 250 people, due to the pandemic. The River Days Committee considered moving the fireworks display to Rocktoberfest, then scheduled for Sept. 26. The fireworks were purchased at a cost of $4,853.
Mayor Rene Hafften relayed a question from City Administrator Dan Madsen. He asked the City Council whether or not Rockford should hold the fireworks as scheduled on Sept. 26 and also bring in food trucks. She said the city could not serve keg beer, but canned beer could be sold. She also asked whether the council wanted to bring in an outdoor stage and have a concert in the park.
Martinson said, “I feel we need to do something. I don’t know if we can do it.”
He added that he expected a surge in COVID-19 cases after school starts – about the same time as the proposed date for Rocktoberfest.
City Councilor Scott Seymour said, “We don’t know what’s going to happen within the next 30 to 60 days.” He liked the idea of fireworks and hesitated at offering anything else.
The City Council then voted to cancel this fall’s Rocktoberfest and to hold the fireworks display on the tentative date of Sept. 26.
Over the past several years, the city has partnered with the Rockford/Greenfield Chamber of Commerce, Fireman’s Auxiliary and the Rockford Area Historical Society to build up Rocktoberfest. The community music festival has included live music from well-known bands, food, beverages and a beer garden. A large bonfire has enabled concert-goers to stand nearby to keep warm.
TED HILL RESIGNS
At the beginning of the meeting, the City Council accepted the resignation of City Councilor Ted Hill from his council seat, effective Aug. 31.
In his resignation letter, Hill said, “My wife and I have made the difficult decision to begin the process of downsizing. Unfortunately, this decision required us to sell our home in Rockford. We have been unable to find suitable future housing in Rockford which forces us to move out of the city limits.”
At the City Council meeting, he said, “Thanks to the city of Rockford for allowing me to be here for six years and thanks to everyone here for your support and help in tackling the problems that we have tackled…. I will still be around, and I might even stop in and visit.”
Mayor Hafften said, “You will truly be missed.”
Martinson said it was “absolutely enjoyable having you on the council. Your insight into financial affairs is always a big plus and your ability to understand finances on the government side, your ability to ask questions and challenge on the financial side is going to be missed. It’s been a pleasure to work with you these past years.”
State law requires the City Council to accept Hill’s resignation and declare a vacancy on the City Council. The declaration of vacancy is scheduled to be on the agenda for the Sept. 8 council meeting.
Hill has served for six years on the City Council. He was elected for the first time in 2014 and for the second time in 2018. He has two years and four months remaining on a four-year term. Rockford will hold city elections on Nov. 3. However, the deadline for candidates to get their names on the ballot was Aug. 11.
During Hill’s six years of service, Rockford has sold city property, including the former lumber yard site and the Rockford Mall and brought in new developments, such as Kwik Trip and the Tailwind building. The city developed a loan program to help Rockford businesses cope with the pandemic. Also, the city added a new park shelter building and a hockey and skating rink, upgraded downtown Rockford and introduced Rocktoberfest.
