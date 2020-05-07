While still in the early stages of a proposal, members of the Champlin City Council and Economic Development Authority said they would be open to the idea of condominiums on a vacant parcel along the Mississippi River.
When the city sold 4.5 acres in 2017 for the Applewood Pointe of Champlin at Mississippi Crossings development, a remnant riverfront property of just over 2 acres was left between the new Applewood building and Highway 169.
The property, zoned commercial, has been for sale.
Community Development Director Scott Schulte said they have received some inquires, including a potential auto service station, but not much interest — especially the kind that meets the city’s vision for developing the area.
Members of the Champlin City Council also make up the Economic Development Authority. At an April 27 meeting, the EDA reviewed a concept from Brian Koskela and his development team for a five-story, 18-unit condominium building.
According to Schulte’s report, units are anticipated to start selling at $450,000.
“Staff’s initial vision for the property has been for a multi-story office building,” Schulte wrote in his report to the EDA. “However, the market for office space is weak and best and it is questionable that the site supports enough area for required parking.”
The parcel is also an awkward shape and has other constraints, including underground utilities.
Schulte said staff wanted to hear the EDA’s thoughts on this proposed concept.
“We thought maybe we could talk about this piece of property, because we really haven’t,” Schulte said. “It’s been a couple of years since this piece of property has been available and on the market.”
Schulte also noted the city has not yet established a price for the land.
“If it were to be a residential use, the sale price would be established on a per-unit basis,” he said.
Located in the Crossings TIF District, any development on the site would generate tax increment for the city.
While elected officials are a long way from making any official decisions, the plan had a positive reception from the EDA.
“Through the years of doing this project and hearing from the residents I think one thing that has always been clear, to me at least, is a lot of residents wanted something like this,” said Ryan Sabas, who serves as the EDA treasurer.
He noted that while Applewood Point is a beautiful place, it is restricted to residents aged 55 and older.
“I think you would be overwhelmingly surprised with how quickly this thing would sell out,” Sabas said of a condo building that would not come with an age restriction.
There was also discussion between the council members and the developer regarding parking, and striking the right balance between providing enough stalls for residents and their guests as well as maintaining green space along the river.
And the council isn’t quite ready to give up on its vision of some sort of commercial or office space along the river.
“I would like to see if we could explore … some sort of mixed-use option there,” EDA President Ryan Karasek said. “We have added a lot of residential on the river and I think that on this particular occasion I had always thought of having an office space or some type of business where people could come and take advantage of the views. The views of the bridge and the river from there are exceptional.”
Karasek also noted the importance of an easement along the riverfront so access could be maintained.
Along with finding the right mix of parking — whether that be surface, underground or a mix of both — Schulte also said the condo building would need to fit in with the aesthetics of the area.
“There’s a certain scale that works here and we’ll have to hit that sweet spot,” Schulte said, noting in particular, the building’s exterior architecture and how that relates to neighboring structures like Applewood.
