While the Champlin city council meeting on Monday, April 10, was short, it was still packed with important notes regarding the city council, ordinances being passed, and how activity in the state house of representatives and senate are currently affecting Champlin.
Special presentation
City Administrator Bret Heitkamp gave a brief special presentation during the meeting on two topics discussed during a previous council work session.
The first was sick leave severance benefits and the second was a discussion to approve a set of mutual expectations between staff and council for the year.
“We approve the administrative operating procedures and the pledge to the residents,” Heitkamp said during the meeting. “So basically, what it does is it lays out a framework on how the organization is going to operate over the course of the next year. With that, we’ll be bringing that forward for council consideration in a future meeting.”
Representative Danny Nadeau
District 34A Representative Danny Nadeau (R-Rogers) appeared during the open forum portion of the meeting to discuss the recent legislative session, which was entering its last six weeks as of April 10.
Nadeau discussed the new experiences and learning opportunities that have come with the session due to it being his first as part of the legislature, before discussing some details from the most recent bonding bill, which included two projects related to Champlin, one for parks acquisition and one for funding for the Mississippi Crossings. Nadeau added that the bill passed the house easily, but has taken some time in the Senate.
“Both passed the house. Because that borrowed money, it required that Republicans vote with Democrats,” Nadeau explained. “There had to be a super-majority and there were 21 Republicans that signed on to the House bill. ... I kind of veered from some people in my party because I think infrastructure is important and I think a lot of those investments need to be made.”
Nadeau noted that senate democrats have said that a cash bill will be considered instead of a loan-based bill, and that if that process goes forward there may be a realigning of what is funded.
Nadeau also addressed upcoming conversations on the topic of paid sick leave, following up on the recent provisions made at the state and local levels for sick leave severance benefits.
“The bigger one that’s coming up is house provision two, paid medical family leave. That’s a big deal. It’s up to 12 and 12, you can take 12 weeks paid,” he said. “You have to provide up to 12 weeks of paid employment for employees that take time for a child, a parent. There’s an additional 12 weeks that people can take in a year for a neighbor, for somebody they care for. ... It’s an important program if we can fund it. It’s about a $2 billion tax increase, it’s a seven-tenths of a percent on employers.”
Consent agenda
The meeting’s consent agenda passed without further debate. It included beginning a process to hire a full-time police clerk and passing second readings on ordinances regarding home occupations, firearms, and gun clubs.
As well as the waving of the first reading, conducting of a second reading, and adopting of an ordinance all to repeal a moratorium on the establishment or expansion of tobacco shops, part of a longer-term series of changes that have been discussed by the Champlin City Council regarding tobacco shops.
