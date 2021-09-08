Rep. Kristin Robbins meets with Rogers City Council

By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) met with the Rogers City Council Aug. 24 to give an update on legislative activities.
Her focus during the past session was to oppose tax increases, promote small businesses, end the governor’s emergency powers, support law enforcement, and ensure additional education funding, according to Robbins.
The Legislature’s major accomplishment at the end of the special session on June 30 was adopting a biennial budget, Robbins said.
“The budget had no tax increase for our citizens, which was very important to me,” Robbins said.
She noted that the state’s government has a surplus in excess of $4 billion.
Surplus numbers in July were larger than before, Robbins said. “We keep getting more money from the taxpayers and not returning it, but I’ll keep trying,” she said.
Robbins said she is pleased that the Legislature ended Gov. Walz’s emergency powers. Any declarations of emergency status now will be made by local governments, she said, adding, “I hope that continues.”
State funding for education will increase by 4.45% over two years, the largest increase in the formula in more than 15 years, according to Robbins. “So much federal money for education has come to the state,” Robbins said. “Schools got more than they expected, though the Rogers district didn’t get as much as some others.”
Robbins said she is working hard on support for small business. “I authored the first bill to offer grants to help small business,” she said. “People in the public think because businesses are open, they are back to normal. But many are not operating at full capacity. Bars and restaurants were hardest hit last year. It’s really hard to run a restaurant when you can’t get deliveries or a full complement of staff, and you can’t be open every day.”
She said she encourages the public to shop and dine locally. “There are still a lot of people struggling out there,” Robbins said.
The legislative session included what Robbins call “very robust discussion” about policing and how law enforcement does its job. “This has significantly adversely affected law enforcement in the border communities,” Robbins said. “We will continue working on that.”
Work also will continue on increasing penalties for people who commit crimes with illegal firearms, she said.
In answer to a question from Mayor Rick Ihli about ways to remedy Minnesota’s being one of 13 states that taxes social security, Robbins said she frequently hears about that from senior citizens. “I am the co-author of a bill to eliminate the tax on social security,” she said, noting that its progress and ultimate success may hinge on a change of control of the legislature after the 2022 elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.