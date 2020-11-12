The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Oct. 20, directed city staff to implement a $290,196 project that would stabilize a ravine that drains into the southwest end of Wolsfeld Lake. The goal is to prevent 46 pounds of phosphorus per year from flowing into the lake.
Implementation of the project is contingent upon Medina receiving matching grant funds from the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources (BWSR).
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
WOLSFELD LAKE STUDY
Becky Christopher, Policy Planning Manager for the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, presented results of an assessment of the Long Lake Creek Subwatershed that includes five impaired lakes — Wolsfeld, Holy Name, Long, School and Tanager.
The subwatershed is located in Medina, Long Lake and Orono. It stretches from School Lake in the northwest in Medina to Tanager Lake adjacent to Lake Minnetonka in the south. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (PCA), using powers of the federal Clean Water Act, is requiring cities in the Long Lake Creek Subwatershed to clean up their impaired lakes by following a Total Maximum Daily Load Plan.
Christopher said that the ability of cities and the watershed district to implement the TMDL Plan depends upon receiving grants. Four years ago, Medina, Long Lake and Orono formed a partnership, and the Long Lake Waters Association (LLWA) was established. The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District took on the technical/planning lead and spearheaded an assessment of the Long Lake Creek Subwatershed.
The assessment identified and evaluated 54 potential projects, recommended 37 of them and ranked them on the basis of cost-effectiveness and feasibility. A top priority is stabilization of the Wolsfeld Lake ravine, owned by the Department of Natural Resources and located in the Wolsfeld Woods Scientific and Natural Area.
Christopher said the subwatershed study has well positioned the five-member partnership for securing grants. BWSR already has awarded $232,000 in funds for the Wolsfeld ravine project. Most grants require a match of 10 – 25% in cash or in-kind contribution.
related CITY COUNCIL ACTIONS
Christopher asked for and got City Council approval of three requests.
First, the council accepted the Long Lake Subwatershed Assessment and the road map for implementing the 37 recommended projects.
Second, the council directed staff to implement the Wolsfeld Lake Ravine Stabilization Project, contingent upon funding from BWSR.
Third, the council directed staff to include matching funds for the project in Medina’s 2021 and 2022 Capital Improvement Program.
REFUNDING BONDS
Turning to the topic of city finances, the City Council heard a report on ways to save the city money by refinancing city debt. Then the council directed Ehlers Public Finance Advisors to set up the sale of $6,040,000 in General Obligation Refunding Bonds.
Shelly Eldridge, of Ehlers, said interest rates for municipal bonds are at historic lows. She said Ehlers would ask Moody’s Investors Service to review Medina’s bond rating prior to the sale. She expected Moody’s to reaffirm Medina’s Aa1 rating. The refunded bonds would be paid off in a 14-year time period. During that time, Medina would save an estimated $330,487.49 in interest costs. The City Council is scheduled to award the sale of the bonds on Nov. 17.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED the final plat for the fourth addition of Deer Hill Preserve residential subdivision, located near Baker Park. The approved preliminary plat includes 41 single-family homes and roughly 90 acres of permanent conservation area protected with a conservation easement.
DIRECTED STAFF to move forward with lining the sewer main from Clydesdale Trail to Medina Country Club as soon as quotes are gathered and scheduling will allow. The liner will be inserted into a clay sewer pipe that has lots of cracks. The goal is to prevent inflow of ground water into the sewer system and infiltration of sewage into surrounding soil.
APPROVED an amendment to a city ordinance that regulates individual septic tanks.
APPROVED a resolution certifying delinquent city charges for city services, storm water utilities and utilities to the Hennepin County Auditor. Relevant property owners will see these charges on their 2021 property tax bills.
