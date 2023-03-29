A large, complex proposal for prospective development on the south shores of Cowley Lake took one hour of review at the March 14 Rogers City Council meeting. No action was required in the concept review.
Rachel Development has submitted a concept plan to the city for 182 units of single-family homes on various sized lots, comprising 87 acres in all.
The site is southwest of Edgewater Parkway, west of Hawkins Drive north of 129th Avenue and Territorial Road, and east of Willandale Road. The project would be accessed through Edgewater Parkway and a public street to be constructed that would continue to both 133rd Avenue to the east and Willandale Road to the west.
City officials and David Stradtman, vice president of development for Rachel Development, Inc. in St. Michael, agreed that the proposal presents a variety of challenges.
A memo from Paul Moretto, Rogers Community Development director, noted that Rogers in 2004 passed an ordinance establishing rules for development within 1,000 feet of a lake. The proposed development is within 1,000 feet of Crowley Lake, he said. The shoreland ordinance limits lot sizes to 20,000 square feet minimum on Natural Environment Lakes that are sewered and with non-riparian lots.
The developer’s current concept plan does not meet the city’s density requirement, and Stradtman maintained that the project would not be feasible with lower density.
The Rogers Planning Commission on March 7 reviewed the concept plan and was concerned with “overall neighborhood continuity with larger lots on the north and smaller lots on the south,” Moretto’s memo said. “They felt there was a mixing of units that might not be harmonious,” the memo said.
The Planning Commission also questioned open space, trails, lake water quality, and road network connections, according to Moretto.
“There’s a lot to unpack about this real estate,” Stradtman said. “It’s a very unique parcel with challenging connections to be made.” Those challenges and constraints include the property’s unique shape, its allowable density, a pipeline easement running through it since 1940s, and a conservation easement.
Three different property owners are involved: Marlene Scherber on the southwest, a portion of the property on the north owned by Keith and Jody Weber, and property in the middle owned by Casco Venture LLC.
All of the property is agricultural today, resulting in drainage into Cowley Lake. “It is in line for utility extensions by 2030,” Stradtman said. “That is identified in Rogers’ Comprehensive Plan.”
Stradtman said the proposal includes different housing styles to accommodate three types of single-family homes to appeal to consumers of varied household sizes and income levels. Rachel Development is working with M/I Homes of Minnesota as the builder for the project, he said.
The development is slated to include the following:
• 63 standard sized single-family lots would accommodate rambler and two-story style homes with 2,500 finished square feet or more, selling for $600,000 and above.
• 83 medium sized single-family lots would accommodate ramblers and two-story style homes averaging 1,700 to 2,600 finished square feet, selling for $450,000 to $600,000.
• 36 small sized single family lots would accommodate one- and two-level slab-on-grade homes averaging 1,600 to 2,200 finished square feet, selling for $375,000 to $450,000 and targeted at empty nesters, smaller families, and single homeowners.
“We are a conscientious developer,” Stradtman said. “We think we can do a good job. We want to try to make this work in the marketplace and for us. Customers are changing. Lifestyles are becoming busier and busier. People don’t necessarily want big yards to take care of.”
Councilor Amy Enga said Cowley Lake is a natural resource of value to the city of Rogers in attracting residents and keeping them in the city. “I’m not super comfortable with having residents that close to the lake,” Enga said.
Stradtman replied that his company has successfully developed near lakes in other Twin Cities suburban cities. “We’re not showing frontage or access on the lake,” he said. He added that there is nothing stopping what’s flowing into the lake from the current agricultural uses on the property. “We weren’t looking at the shoreland code when we got into this,” Stradtman said. “Obviously, some more work needs to be done. We need to find a balance that makes some sense.”
Noting that she lives near the area in question, Councilor Shannon Klick said, “The homes are beautiful, but they look really close together. To me, they are too close. Overall, I like the idea, but it still feels a little crammed in. I don’t know if it’s the right fit for that spot.”
Councilor Mark Eiden noted that Rogers has “had good success with Rachel in Rogers. But this one is tough for me. We’re going have to talk about it further. We have to walk the neighborhoods and ask people how they feel about it.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said he is open to continuing the discussion. “There’s got to be something we can do to maybe make it work,” he said.
