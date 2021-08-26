Pulte Homes is proposing two residential housing developments in Corcoran in the vicinity of Stieg Road west of County Road 101. The Van Blaricom property would contain 175 lots, and 17 lots would sit on the Schober property at 19319 Stieg Road.
The Corcoran City Council, on July 22 approved Pulte’s requests for rezoning the 73-acre Van Blaricom property from single family residential to Planned Unit Development and for approvals of a preliminary plat and Planned Unit Development of the Van Blaricom and Schober properties.
At the meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
PULTE RESIDENTIAL SUBDIVISIONS
Corcoran Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl outlined the Pulte proposal for expanding the Del Webb community in Bellwether and constructing a separate community called Amberley.
Pulte proposes to expand Bellwether by 99 villa homes on lots 44, 50 and 60 feet in width and 76 single-family lots spanning 65 feet in width. Home designs would be the same as those in the original Bellwether development. Amberley would sit on the northern portion of the Van Blaricom property and contain 74 homes on 65-foot lots.
Also, Pulte is proposing a park spanning roughly nine acres and open space of roughly 9.5 net acres.
New residents of Bellwether would have access to all of the Del Webb community’s amenities, including the Prairie Club amenity center, and Amberley residents would not. The Prairie Club overlooks the largest wetland on the property. A trail would be the only connection between the two communities.
The developer proposes to pay for reconstructing Stieg Road from the newly reconstructed end point west to the west Van Blaricom property line. Also, the developer would overlay the remaining Stieg Road with asphalt from the west Van Blaricom property line west to County Road 116.
Pulte expects to construct the developments in two phases – the first this year and the second in 2022. The developer would begin construction of a model home in December.
CONDITIONAL USES IN ZONING DISTRICTS
Turning to the topic of zoning, the city council continued its discussion of ways to regulate conditional uses in Corcoran’s zoning districts. This time around the council discussed recommendations from city staff for enhancing performance standards for non-residential uses in residential zoning districts. This approach could be used instead of eliminating non-residential uses in certain zoning districts.
Then the council voted to push back the public hearing before the Planning Commission from Aug. 5 to Sept. 2. The hearing would cover both zoning amendments and enhanced performance standards as ways to regulate conditional uses in zoning districts.
Earlier this year City Councilor Jeremy Nichols brought before the council a proposal to change Corcoran’s zoning regulations regarding location of churches and educational facilities in low-density residential and low-density industrial areas. He had followed with interest the 2020 controversy over a proposal from Eagle Brook Church to construct a 70,000-square-foot edifice with a 1,500-seat worship auditorium in the northwest quadrant of Hackamore Road and County Road 101. The complex would sit on 27 acres in a single-family residential zone.
Some residents expressed concerns about increased traffic, safety hazards to children, having a big box size development near a large number of homes, topography making it impossible to adequately screen homes and declining property values.
The city council denied the site plan and CUP while approving the preliminary plat.
The Nichols proposal calls for changing Corcoran’s zoning regulations to group low density land uses together in low density zoning districts. High-density land uses would be clustered together in high density zoning districts.
He summed up the proposed changes in a table. K-12 educational facilities and places of worship currently are allowed as conditional uses in Residential Single Family 1, 2 and 3 zoning districts and in Residential Multi-Family 1 and Industrial 1 zoning districts. Under the Nichols proposal, educational facilities and places of worship would not be allowed in these zoning districts. These facilities would be allowed in Residential Multi-Family 2 and 3 zones, as they are now. Places of worship also would be allowed in Rural Residential, Commercial-2 and Rural Commercial zones, as they are now.
After the city council voted to hold a public hearing on the issue before the Planning Commission, Mayor Tom McKee drafted a memo urging the council to consider enhancing performance standards for non-residential uses in residential zoning districts. He suggested this approach as opposed to eliminating these uses in certain districts.
City staff came up with suggested performance standards for items such as setbacks from streets, maximum building height, maximum hardcover surface, parking lot setbacks, parking lot screening/ landscaping and street access. The city council moved the Planning Commission public hearing from Aug. 5 to Sept. 2 to give staff time to prepare information for the commission to consider.
DIAMOND LAKE REGIONAL TRAIL
Turning to the subject of the proposed Diamond Lake Regional Trail, the city council approved the preferred route presented by Three Rivers Park District. City Councilor Jon Bottema voted against the motion.
Landscape Architect Stephan Shurson, of Three Rivers, summarized the recommended route for the trail. The preferred route plan includes 37 miles of trail running through Dayton, Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata. The route includes a 10-foot wide paved, multi-use, non-motorized trail connecting natural areas, other regional trails and local parks and trails. Tools, such as boardwalks, are available for crossing wetlands.
SRF Consultant Stuart Crosby said Three Rivers would work with developers and cities to incorporate the Diamond Lake Trail into plans for new developments.
OTHER
The city council also:
APPROVED an amendment to the Planned Unit Development plan for the Tavera residential subdivision being built off of County Road 116. The amendment allows Lennar to increase the total number of units from 549 to 551. The council also approved a recapture agreement between Lennar and the city for the trunk sanitary sewer that will be constructed to serve the project.
APPROVED the final plat for Franzen Estates, a three-lot subdivision, at 23020 Strehler Road.
