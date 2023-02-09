A public hearing in response to a request by U.S. Home (Lennar) for the vacation of Tilton Trail North evoked some heated testimony from residents at the Jan. 24 Rogers City Council meeting.
Because Mayor Rick Ihli and Councilor Mark Eiden were absent from the meeting, and also because of the number of objections to the proposal, the public hearing was continued to the council’s Feb. 14 meeting.
Doran Cote, Rogers Public Works director/city engineer, told the council last week that the vacation of Tilton Trail North was requested as part of Lennar’s preliminary plat for a 129-unit development called Skye Meadows.
However, several residents have expressed concerns about the proposed vacation from the beginning, in addition to recent formal objections from private utility companies. Lumen has objected due to a cable in the right-of-way, Xcel Energy objected because of an overhead power line in the right-of-way, and Centerpoint Energy objected because of an underground gas line in the right-of-way.
“We have heard you loud and clear,” Acting Mayor Kevin Jullie told residents in attendance at the City Council meeting. “We’ve read all your letters. We understand where you’re coming from. Your energy and action here have made a difference.”
Resident Shorty Dorweiler, who said he has lived on Tilton Trail for 48 years, claimed that the residents were misled into believing that Hennepin County was requiring the proposed vacation. According to Cote, while the county supports the closure, it did not require that it be done.
Dorweiler also disagreed with those who say the road vacation would not constitute a safety issue.
“How many of you have driven a farm tractor pulling a hay wagon or baler, or driven a combine down a road?” Dorweiler said. “I’ll tell you what. If that’s not a safety issue driving that equipment through those neighborhoods, you’re not looking at it clearly. It is idiotic to do that.”
“Guess what? When these developers are done, do you think Lennar will care about Rogers, Minnesota? They get paid big money to be silver-tongued. That’s their job, to sell you on this road,” he continued. “I believe you’re a good bunch of people who have the city at heart. I ask you to deny this. It’s poorly thought out. You got sold a bill of goods. That’s their (the developers’) business, to sell as many lots as they can and make as much money as they can, to get as much from the city as they can.”
Resident Gordon Reinking, who said he has lived on Tilton Trail for 50 years, said, “Why are trucks now driving on Tilton Trail? It’s a four-ton road. That access should be closed until this thing is taken care of.”
Resident Lynda Stasica said, “My point is please leave the road alone. That would be very beneficial to all of us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.