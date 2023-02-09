A public hearing in response to a request by U.S. Home (Lennar) for the vacation of Tilton Trail North evoked some heated testimony from residents at the Jan. 24 Rogers City Council meeting.

Because Mayor Rick Ihli and Councilor Mark Eiden were absent from the meeting, and also because of the number of objections to the proposal, the public hearing was continued to the council’s Feb. 14 meeting.

