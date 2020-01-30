Discussions about the proposed 2020 street project and sidewalks have snowballed into a heated debate in Osseo.
It spilled over from social media to the council chambers when a resident called for the resignation of a member of the Osseo City Council during the Jan. 13 council meeting.
When discussion of the 2020 project started last fall, residents began voicing their opposition to placing a sidewalk along the east side of both Second Avenue NE and Third Avenue NE, from Fourth Street NE to County Road 30.
The project would narrow both roads by 3 feet, making them 32 feet wide.
At the Jan. 30 meeting residents made one last push to not have the sidewalks be a part of the project.
The council did end up voting 3 to 0 to approve the plans and specifications and authorized the advertisement for bids for the 2020 street reconstruction project using electronic bidding. This approval includes sidewalks on the east side of both streets. Councilors Harold Johnson and Juliana Hultstrom were absent.
SIDEWALK OPPOSITION
Since the fall, a group of residents has expressed their displeasure of the proposed sidewalks.
Resident Preston Kroska has spoken out at many city council meetings since September against the sidewalks on the project.
He started at petition signed by around 90% of the residents living on the streets of the proposed project, which was filed during the Jan. 30 meeting.
His issue is with narrowing the streets to make the sidewalks work.
“I’m not saying don’t do the streets,” Kroska said.
Resident Bryan Ahner agreed that Second and Third streets are already narrow enough.
Kroska added that he would like the city to get bids this year, but push the project to be done in 2021.
“My goal is if the city is so strong on putting in the sidewalks, to have that as a separate line item where it could still be removed and not be smothered into the bid,” Kroska said.
PUBLIC ALLEGATIONS
At the Jan. 13 council meeting, Ahner alleged a council member had slandered him to his employer and asked the council member to step down. This council member was later revealed as Mark Schulz.
Both Ahner and Kroska spoke with the Press following this meeting. Ahner provided some background.
Ahner had belonged to multiple Osseo Facebook groups. “People started posting things about the project on the ‘Osseo Neighbors!’ group and would voice their opinions,” he said. “The page is run by Kathy Stelmach, councilor Larry Stelmach’s wife. She did not like what we were posting. I said, ‘We don’t have to agree with what they have to say, we have the rights as citizens to vote them out next election.’ That’s what got me kicked out of the group.”
As for the allegation of slander, Ahner said Schulz talked to his employer at Duffy’s Bar and Grill about his personal opinions on Facebook.
“My employer did not really disclose what was said, but it was enough to the point where my boss needed to make sure as me being one of his employees, that would not affect him if Mark or Larry or any of the council members came in as a customer,” Ahner said.
“My employer did say Mark made a point to bring him aside and talk to him for quite a long time. I found that highly unprofessional. I found it straining on my relationship with my employer, and all the customers I deal with because it is such a small town.”
He feels that for Schulz to do this was an inappropriate abuse of power and slander. Ahner said he attempted to resolve this situation personally and professionally and emailed the council. The only response he got back from the mayor and Schulz was, “Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts.”
Schulz provided a statement to the paper, which he also read at the Jan. 30 council meeting.
He noted the 2020 street project followed a process that was implemented five years ago and there have been opportunities for hours of open dialogue between the council and residents in a public setting.
From Schulz’s statement: “During the approval process, the issue became heated quickly, as people are passionate about the city. There was a social media string on the privately administered Osseo Neighbors Facebook group page. My wife commented on the site in hopes of adding clarity and to offer another explanation of a comment made at a recent meeting. Unfortunately, the comment by my spouse escalated the reaction of members in the group, and she felt personally attacked by several members, so she deleted her post. Ahner was repeatedly asked by the administrator Kathy Stelmach to engage in more respectful dialogue. He did not comply and was removed from the group.”
Schulz said, “On Dec. 6, I went to Duffy’s for dinner and talked with Josh Duffy, as I normally do when he is there. I stated that I was relieved to not see Bryan Ahner working that evening. We went on to talk about a variety of other topics. A few days later I received a call from Martin Duffy, Josh’s father. Martin Duffy wanted to discuss the social media exchange and how I felt about it. I told them directly that I wished Bryan Ahner no ill will, nor desired any action on my behalf, which was acknowledged and understood by both Josh and Martin Duffy.”
He added that on Dec. 11, 2019, Ahner sent an email to him, and copied Mayor Duane Poppe, accusing Schulz of being unprofessional and misinformed, expressing his preference and concerns on the upcoming street project. Schulz said he read the email in its entirety and responded with a short response in acknowledgment and thanked him for his thoughts on the project.
City Attorney Mary Tiejten stated the issues between Schulz and Ahner are a private matter, as elected officials are not city employees. She added, from the city’s perspective, the matter should be dealt with privately.
While Ahner feels members of the council have violated the guidelines set forth in the council and staff responsibilities approved on Jan. 13, City Attorney Riley Grams clarified these guidelines are for council and staff and are not meant to apply to council interactions with residents.
“I’m focused on moving the city forward and assisting the council members with what they need to make a decision on the 2020 street project,” Grams said.
JAN. 30 COUNCIL MEETING
More residents spoke out during the Jan. 30 meeting regarding the proposed street project.
Rick Weber, a past councilor, said the city’s strategic plan calls for responsible leadership. “Stop trying to be friends with everybody,” he said. “Your job is to do what is best for the city of Osseo.”
Ahner spoke again and stated he felt Schulz personally attacked him.
Resident Deanna Burke brought up the issue of seniors living in town. She said 25% of the residents are seniors living on fixed incomes. She wondered how maintaining sidewalks would be on these senior residents’ fixed incomes. “Tonight, I’m asking the council to please take into consideration 25% of the residents in Osseo,” Burke said.
Kroska said, “I’ve been here advocating for the residents because of the right of way.”
He also mentioned there are sidewalks that end at County Road 30 in a ditch. Kroska said he was going to contact officials to see if that complies with ADA standards. Councilor Stelmach said the sidewalks end at the ditch because that is Hennepin County right of way.
Carol Nielsen is against the sidewalks on her street. “I feel the city needs to listen to the people that live here,” she said.
Andrew Sandahl agreed with the other residents. “I don’t want this to be an issue of you guys vs. us,” he said. “We all want the same thing for the city. We all want the city to be great. I agree with everything that everyone said. I just want it to be that you guys really consider what we’re saying.”
Stelmach also made a statement to the residents.
“Listening doesn’t equal agreeing...,” he said. “We are listening. Constantly listening and taking notes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.