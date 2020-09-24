A convalescent and memory care, hospice and high acuity medical care facility in Champlin took another step to reality at Monday night’s meeting of the Planning Commission.
The request for a Planned Unit Development amendment was placed by Craig Hanson of St. Cloud. Hanson represents Real Assets II LLC. The proposal is for a 50-unit care facility on the northeast corner of Highway 169 and 117th Ave. N. The developer purchased the property five years ago.
Members of the Planning Commission expressed the need for such a facility and voted the measure through, which is expected to be addressed by the City Council at its next meeting. The commission, did, however, ask Hanson and the developer to provide more specific building plans and also what the city will receive in exchange for approval.
The proposal was originally brought to the City Council in January. The PUD amendment would allow the developer to go through with the project without changing the zoning. The PUD amendment would all for both commercial and residential use.
“We are trying to continue the city’s vision with this property,” Hanson said to the commission. “All we are asking for is 40% of the property for the city’s vision. This proposal preserves that. Some of the commission staff believes their hands are tied with this, but the PUD overlay allows for flexibility. We are not asking for changes to zoning. These are very limited changes.
“The city has gone much further in the past with a similar project to this. This PUD allows for minor changes and I believe the city will benefit from it.”
Commissioner Matt Bolterman said agreements such as this are typically a “give and take” scenario and wondered what the city will receive in return. What the city will do with the other part of the project remains up for debate. Options that have been discussed include a Farmer’s Market and an office building.
“What is the give and take here,?” Bolterman asked. “I don’t see the win/win yet.”
Community Development Director Scott Schulte said the city could benefit through improved signage, lighting and landscaping, to name a few.
“I can see a possible resolution here,” Commissioner David Bouchard said via Zoom during the 90-minute meeting. “This kind of puts the developer into a tough spot. But I think this is a worthy thing to do and I see it as something of need. I think it’s well worth pursuing and we can present it to the council as ‘here’s another way to look at this.’”
Hanson repeatedly said during the meeting his company is willing to be as flexible as it can in providing the city what it would like to make the project a success. The developer said the facility would provide up to 50 jobs once completed, though commissioner Rebecca Parks wondered about the quality of the employment opportunities.
