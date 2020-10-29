A 50-unit senior memory care facility in Champlin took a step toward reality on Monday night.
The Champlin City Council voted 3-1 to approve a planned united development amendment to permit a memory care/high acuity care facility on the northern part of Emery Village. The developer, Real Assets, has been trying to get this project through the council for several years.
The amendment was necessary because that property is not zoned for such a use, which led by Mayor Ryan Karasek voting “no” on the amendment. The southern 60% percent of the property still will be available for permitted use, with a restaurant being one of the possibilities.
Karasek said he’s not against such a development for the property, but prefers a different use as the “main option.”
“I’d rather see something with a permitted use as the first option,” Karasek said. “Maybe there are not more exciting uses for it at this time. I don’t have an issues with the use, and I to think it adds value to the community in a number of different ways.”
The developer said the amendment allows for a more efficient and effective use of the land. Currently, the land is vacant, and the impact on the office/retail market by the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be understated.
The seven-acre subject parcel located in the northeast corner of Highway 169 and 117th Avenue was created in 2005 with the development of Emery Village. The city’s vision for the parcel has been limited to office uses, hotels, medical clinics and/or hospitals consistent with the current commercial office zoning and Emery Village preliminary planned unit development plan. The site has remained undeveloped for 15 years.
Real Assets acquired the site in 2015 from Hennepin County (tax forfeited land).
Original plans called for a more traditional office space development, but with working at home becoming more common, the need for such space is in question.
“Having the north portion develop into the proposed high acuity senior care facility creates a meaningful connection with the residential development to the north and east while still allowing for the development of the southern portion of the site for the city’s primarily desired office uses,” said Craig Hansen of Real Assets. “The senior facility on the north portion of the site does provide the opportunity to preserve some open space as this use would be less intensive than might otherwise be proposed for the site under traditional office/retail development.”
Councilor Ryan Sabas voted for the project after previously being against it, citing COVID-19 issues as potential stumbling blocks for a different use.
“I think this is as good of a project we could get on this site right now even though it isn’t the ‘lead’ type of project we may have wanted,” Sabas said. “It will bring good revenue to the city. The goal was to not change the original zoning, and this really doesn’t change that. This is just extending the use to the developer.
“Before this year, I may not have been supportive of this. But I do think that the city of Champlin is in need of a facility like this.”
Developer Real Assets stressed that plans are not for a senior living facility and that this is a medical and memory care facility that will provide the equivalent of up to 20 full-time jobs consisting of nurses, personal care attendants and kitchen staff.
Real Assets will need to continue working with the city on site plans, such as tree preservation, before final approval.
WATER METER PROJECT APPROVED
The council also accepted a bid from Milbank Winwaterwork Company for the city-wide water meter replacement project. Milbank’s big of $2,275,498 was chosen from three options. A bid from Ferguson Water Works of just over $2 million was not considered feasible by city officials, and Dakota Supply came in with a bid of just over $3 million.
The 2020 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) identifies $2.8 million for the city-wide Water Meter Replacement Project, which includes 477 Kamstrup and 685 Mueller meters that have already been replaced. The replacement of 7,800 meters will begin in November and continue into 2021. More information will be posted on the city’s website.
